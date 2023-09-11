Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Two Harbors Investment: Mark-To-Market Books Can Be Deceiving

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
73 Followers

Summary

  • Two Harbors Investment Corp. has experienced a decline in book value per share due to rising interest rates and mark-to-market adjustments.
  • The future performance of Two Harbors will be heavily influenced by the trajectory of interest rates, but there are signs of inflation cooling which could reduce interest rate volatility.
  • The new dividend level appears to be more sustainable and better covered by earnings.
Signing a house sale agreement

coldsnowstorm

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) specializing in investment in US agency backed mortgages. Like most mREITs involved in this space its book value per share has declined in recent months with the rise in

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
73 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
stonergreg13
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (2.08K)
Nice, well written article, thanks. Hold positions in all preferred series. At this time, no interest in the common, but that could change.

Greg
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.