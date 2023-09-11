Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why General Dynamics Is A Great SWAN Pick

Sep. 11, 2023 8:10 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)1 Comment
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • General Dynamics is trading below its 52-week high and is an attractive play for potentially strong total returns.
  • GD has a steady and growing revenue stream from long-term government contracts, making it less vulnerable to economic downturns.
  • Strong demand for military hardware and a record-high backlog support GD's near-term growth prospects.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Sleep well at night stocks should be a cornerstone for most conservatively run portfolios, and these types of holdings should be accumulated when the pricing is favorable. Such may be the case with the defense giant General Dynamics (

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.61K Followers

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 15 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R we there yet profile picture
R we there yet
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (1K)
Absolutely. Everything you said! Great article.
I simply cannot understand why GD and so many of the defense industry stocks are so well priced.
Well, I guess I can as so much of the market is driven by getting on board with the next Big Thing( looking at you AI). I actually think that the Def Industry is an excellent play on AI, our weaponry has to be cutting edge always.
Since I’m too old to play the games of stock picking for Tech ,except maybe in an ETF as its such a crap shoot, I prefer to stick to those things I know about and understand.
And who doesn't understand defense of our country? It is so basic to our survival that I think people have simply forgotten about it. They are mature industries and they pay dividends. No surprises.
Thanks again for writing this article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.