Business development company and serial dividend cutter Prospect Capital Cooperation (NASDAQ:PSEC) all of a sudden represents compelling value for passive income investors that don't mind taking a position in a riskier BDC.

Prospect Capital has a history of slashing its dividend (when it under earned its dividend with net investment income, the last time this happened within 2017) and the company's long-term net asset value history is also everything but great.

At the moment, though, Prospect Capital earns its dividend with net investment income and the BDC's stock is now selling at an exaggerated 35% discount to Prospect Capital's last net asset value.

With the stock trading at 52-week lows, I think the risk/reward has now turned favorable for passive income investors with a high risk tolerance.

Rating History

My rating classification for Prospect Capital was Sell in February. I titled my article Prospect Capital: This 9.4% Yield Is A Potential Value Trap at the time in which I expressed my concerns about Prospect Capital's dividend reliability given that the BDC cut its dividend multiple times in the past.

Taking into account the BDC's sharply expanded discount valuation lately, however, I see value in Prospect Capital as a passive income investors, but only for those investors that can handle a considerable amount of risk and volatility. As such, my rating classification is now a speculative Buy.

Portfolio Is Overall Diversified And Well-Performing

Prospect Capital is a publicly-traded closed-end investment company that is regulated as a BDC. As such, the company must distribute over 90% of its profits to shareholders which makes it an attractive passive income instrument for investors that seek to generate a high amount of recurring income.

Prospect Capital invests in a number of different businesses including Middle-Market Lending/Buyouts, Subordinated Structured Notes and Real Estate. In total, Prospect Capital made $7.72 billion in investments in 130 portfolio companies as of 30 June 2023.

A little more than half of all investments (56.5%) were made in First Lien Debt, which are the most secured debt investments a BDC can make. Next in line were Second Liens, representing 16.4% of investments. Other investments include Equity (18.4%), Subordinated Structured Notes (8.6%) and Unsecured Debt.

In the last year, a minor portfolio has occurred in the sense that Prospect Capital reduced its exposure to Equity and Second Lien/Unsecured Debt and increased its percentage investments in First Liens by 6.6 percentage points.

Portfolio Update (Prospect Capital Corp)

Prospect Capital has experienced a deterioration in credit quality and in increase in non-accruals in the last quarter which may explain why the BDC's stock has recently fallen to 52-week lows.

BDCs place loans on non-accrual when they can't be certain that interest will be paid and the principal will be collected which typically happens when the portfolio company experiences some form of financial stress.

Prospect Capital's non-accrual ratio rose from 0.2% (based on fair value) in the March quarter to 1.1% in the quarter ending June, reflecting an increase of 0.9 percentage points. While this is a not insignificant increase, I start to worry about credit quality only if the non-accrual ratio rises above 1.5% of portfolio assets.

Having said that, I think the credit quality situation is worth monitoring moving forward, but I don't think Prospect Capital is in the danger zone just yet.

Prospect Capital, At Least For Now, Is Covering Its Dividend With NII

Prospect Capital earned $0.23 per share in net investment income in the June quarter while the company continued to pay out $0.06 per month in dividends. This translated into a dividend coverage ratio of 128% in the last quarter and a dividend coverage ratio of 124% in the last twelve months.

Even though Prospect Capital slashed its dividend pay-out in the past (the last time in 2017), when the BDC failed to cover its dividend with net investment income, a dividend cut does not seem to be in the cards. Put simply, in the short-term Prospect Capital should be able to sustain its present 12% dividend yield.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Why I Am Changing My Position On Prospect Capital And My Investment Strategy

Prospect Capital is trading at $5.98 which implies a gigantic net asset value discount of 35%. Prospect Capital, given the history of dividend cuts and falling net asset value per share, has traded for a long time at a discount to net asset value, but passive income investors can turn too bearish even on those BDCs that aren't typically considered the best of the bunch.

Trading at just 0.64x net asset value implies a huge margin of safety, and the stock is now trading near 52-week lows as well. Other BDCs trade at much narrower discounts to net asset value which indicates to me that passive income investors are presently viewing PSEC through bearish-colored lenses.

Data by YCharts

I don't plan to hold Prospect Capital forever and my past criticism is still valid, generally speaking. However, a 35% discount to net asset value seems exaggerated, particularly when taking into account that the BDC's portfolio performed overall well in the last quarter and the dividend remained covered.

I plan on selling PSEC at ~0.75-0.80x net asset value ($6.93-7.40) which would reflect ~16-24% upside potential.

Key Metrics To Watch, Risks To Consider

Since Prospect Capital's non-accruals have risen in the June quarter, there is a risk that the BDC's dividend coverage could deteriorate moving forward.

This, however, is generally true for BDCs and passive income investors should carefully follow metrics such as the non-accrual and dividend coverage ratios.

My Conclusion

Prospect Capital is clearly not the highest quality BDC that passive income investors can buy and my general criticism that I voiced in the past is still true: Prospect Capital has had a history of slashing its dividend and the company has not the best net asset value growth record.

With that being said, there can come a time when the price is so low that an investment in even a below-average BDC can make sense if the discount to net as a value is large enough, which I think is the case here with Prospect Capital.

Prospect Capital's stock is now selling for a 35% discount to net asset value and the dividend is solidly covered by net investment income.

The discount represents a high margin of safety and I think that passive income investors with a stomach for volatility might want to consider Prospect Capital.