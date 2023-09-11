LukaTDB

Introduction

Since the turn of August, the stock of America's largest RV retailer, Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH), hasn't been in a good way; admittedly, it's not as though the broader markets or CHW's peers from the consumer discretionary space have been shining lights during this period, but the level of drawdown seen at CWH has been a lot more drastic.

Whilst some unfavorable macro impacts are playing a part, the chief reasons for this underperformance were the company's Q2 results, where both the topline and bottom line missed Street estimates by roughly -4%. In addition to that, CWH's previously attractive dividend narrative has been taken to the cleaners. The company decided to cut its quarterly dividends by a whopping 80%, toppling the forward yield picture quite significantly. For the uninitiated, this is a stock that was previously yielding over 6%, now it is almost less than 3x that figure at only 2.27%.

Should Investors Continue to Be Worried?

Yes, current conditions for the RV industry and for CWH are not too pleasant, but at some point, you also have to question if things can get any worse, and at the current price point, are a lot of these risks discounted already?

Well, coming back to the current status quo, note that compared to the glut last year where RV manufacturers were pressing the pedal on manufacturing, wholesale shipments have come down a long way (in the words of CHW management, their manufacturers have been "unbelievably disciplined in the 2023 calendar year") and are currently around the 330k unit mark (on a TTM basis as of early August).

Destocking pressures are likely to linger through this year, with shipments on course to drop to the 300k mark (Source: RV Industry Association) by the end of the year (this would translate to a 50% YoY drop off, the worst fall in RV industry shipments since the GFC crisis)! Traditionally, when wholesale shipments have lagged retail shipments by a large amount, the industry has been close to hitting a bottom. For context, as of August, at the retail level, shipments stood at over 404K (according to CWH), so the gap with wholesale is quite huge.

One of the challenges that a lot of RV dealers are facing is that they are inundated with outdated 2022 model versions (estimated to be up to 50% of total inventory at the dealer level), which are unlikely to have any takers when the 2024 models cost less (at the wholesale level). Besides, a study by Deloitte, which tracks the general health of US consumers, shows that a growing chunk of them are saving less and delaying large discretionary purchases. In addition to that, RV loans are now around 300bps higher (at around 10%) compared to what it was before the Fed embarked on its hawkish rate hike journey. In an environment such as this, where consumers are likely to be even more discerning with their purchasing habits, the dealers will have no choice but to offload the old units at a substantial loss or via higher promotions.

Indeed, CWH management did confirm that promotions would step up in Q3, and its gross margins would likely take a temporary 1-1.5% hit in Q3 and Q4 (GMs would start improving again in FY24), but what's crucial is that it is attempting to get rid of its "2023" models at a rapid pace (its 2022 portfolio only accounts for 5% of its total inventory stock) compared to most peers who are still struggling to get rid of their 2022 stock which makes up a larger share of the overall inventory.

Higher promotions also invariably translate to lower average selling prices (for context, in Q2, average selling prices for CWH's new units were down by 8% YoY) but CWH believes that, in the current environment, that wouldn't be a bad thing, as it will make RVs more accessible to a wider pool of consumers in this difficult consumer environment and help boost volumes afloat. Once they get the volumes in the door, then CWH has a number of other levers (Finance & Insurance, Repairs & Maintenance, Good Sam's Club, Accessories, Parts, etc.) that could be put to good use on the installed base and help generate some useful recurring revenue over time.

Amidst all the doom and gloom, CWH management also noted some sequential progress as they exited the quarter. Basically, same-store growth declines slowed over time through Q2, and in Q3, it is expected to be flat, before growing on a YoY basis by Q4. Management also confirmed that restocking would likely start by the end of this year, and wholesale shipments for the industry in 2024 would likely grow to "at least 370000 to 400000" which would represent 25-33% YoY growth.

On the dividend, it's important to recognize that they haven't totally obliterated it and are also open to paying a special dividend when opportunities to engage in dealership acquisitions aren't too resplendent. That certainly isn't the case now, with CWH stating that, currently, they are witnessing the "most active acquisition pipeline they have ever seen". We believe it would be a good time for CWH to deploy capital in this arena and pick up assets when the cycle is down, as the economics look enticing as well. As per YCharts consensus, CWH's EBITDA margin will likely close the year at less than 5%, but on average, the stores that CWH acquires have an EBITDA margin threshold of 6.5-8% at maturity. By cutting the dividend to $0.125 per share, we estimate CWH could save over $80m in cash annually, which could be used to deepen its acquisition ambitions (to highlight how tight cash is, note that in the recently concluded Q2, the cash generated from operations of $28.7m just about covered the CAPEX outlay by $1m).

Closing Thoughts - Valuation And Technical Considerations

As noted earlier, the RV industry may not be in the best shape, but at lower price points, one has to question if a lot of the risks have been digested. We'd like to think that a lot of the concerns are centered around what will happen in 2023, and it's fair to say that consensus has already made a great deal of downward adjustments to account for that. For FY24, the outlook looks a little more resilient, and one can see that reflected in the way EPS revisions have moved for both years over the last month.

Over the past month, we have seen 11 revisions in the 2023 EPS, and 90% of those revisions have been to the downside. In effect, the FY23 EPS has been scaled down by 7%, whereas the FY24 EPS has been scaled down by less than 0.5%. Now, based on the FY24 EPS, CWH, which is normally priced at over 20x forward P/E, can now be picked up at just single-digit levels, closer to the lower end of its long-term P/E range.

Then, on CWH's weekly chart, note that for well over two years, the stock has been moving in the shape of a falling wedge pattern, which suggests that bearish conditions could be on the cusp of easing. Also, consider that while the percentage of float that is short is still high, this has been declining over the last three months, with the latest data pointing to a decline to 15.5%. This suggests that the bears are feeling less emboldened.

Coming back to the standalone chart, we can see that the stock is not too far away from the lower boundary of its wedge, and even if one stages an entry at this juncture, the reward-to-risk equation looks favorable, given the substantial gap with the upper resistance of the wedge.

It's also reasonable to think of CWH as a suitable rotational play within the broad consumer discretionary universe. The chart below measures CWH's strength as a function of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, and we can see that, whenever the ratio has hit or dropped below 0.08x, we've seen a pivot from those levels. Don't be surprised to see this play out yet again.