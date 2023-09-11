Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

In Uncoordinated Steps, Japan And China Help Slow Greenback's Rally

Sep. 11, 2023 7:25 AM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY), USDOLLARUUP, UDN, USDU, FXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.7K Followers

Summary

  • BoJ Governor Ueda hinted Japan may exit negative interest rates before the end of the year. This sparked the strongest gain in the yen in a couple of months.
  • All the major currencies are firmer against the dollar today. The Australian dollar is up the most among G10 currencies.
  • The same is true for EM currencies, where only the Indian rupee, Philippine peso, and Turkish lira are nursing minor losses.
  • Outside of Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the largest bourses in the Asia-Pacific rose today, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapping a four-day fall.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 ended a seven-day slide before the weekend and is extending its gains by about 0.5% today. US index futures are trading higher.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Overview

The Bank of Japan Governor Ueda hinted the world's third-largest economy may exit negative interest rates before the end of the year. This sparked the strongest gain in the yen in a couple of months and lifted the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.7K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.