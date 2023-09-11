Ian Tuttle

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is down about 30% since I last covered the ticker; despite the disappointing share price performance, however, I continue to view Roblox as one of the most exciting growth assets listed on the public markets, and at a 2023E EV/Sales of about x5 I definitely see a strong dip buying opportunity for courageous investors. In this article, I point out what investors need to know in order to catch up with the fast-growing ecosystem.

Assessing Recent Earnings

Roblox reported mixed Q2 2023 results, beating analyst consensus estimates on topline (slightly), but missing on earnings. During the period from April to end of June, the social media gaming company generated $681 million in revenues, up about 15% YoY. Analysts, however, have projected revenues in the $675 to $710 million range, with $685 at consensus (~$4 million miss), according to data collected by Refinitiv. Bookings were $781 million, up 22% YoY respectively, but also about $5-10 million below consensus. Daily active users (DAUs) for the quarter were reported at 65.5 million, up 25% YoY, vs the same period in 2022, but below the record 66.1 million achieved one quarter prior.

Now, while the QoQ contraction in number of daily users is somewhat disappointing, investors should consider that the Q1 vs. Q2 comparison may be somewhat distorted by seasonal cyclicality, as people arguably spent less time with digital media in the early summer months vs. the first three months of the year. Also commenting on DAUs, I would like to highlight that Roblox's traction in APAC and ROW continues to gain steam, with YoY growth displaying an acceleration to +26%/32% (up from 18%/26% YoY in 1Q23), respectively. NA and Europe were also robust at 15%/29% YoY, respectively. Also interesting and encouraging, the over 13 years segment is now growing almost double the rate than under 13, at 33% vs. 17% YoY, respectively.

While Roblox continues to grow rapidly, profitability remains a challenge for the company, although the trend is improving on positive operating jaws. Specifically, I would like to point out that Roblox's profitability outlook is strongly levered to the company's ability to monetize its user base -- and a >20% YoY user base growth surely supports the potential. That said, Roblox generates revenue primarily through the sale of virtual items, such as clothing and accessories for avatars, as well as through game passes and developer exchange fees; and, these metrics are upticking. In addition, the company has recently begun to experiment with advertising as a potential revenue stream, highlighting that already nearly 20% of the top 100 experiences on the platform incorporate ads.

Overall, while Roblox has not yet achieved levels of profitability, there should not be too much concern about this, in my view, because the company is still focused on investments; and the company's strong user base growth and focus on new monetization verticals/ opportunities provide more than enough evidence that the company is moving in the right direction, I argue.

Roblox's RDC Event: Levelling Up With Technology

On Friday 8th September, Roblox hosted the company's annual RDC 2023 conference -- an event that CEO David Baszucki termed as the "epicenter of the world's Creative Energy at this moment in time". Reflecting on Roblox position at the intersect of AI and virtual reality, supported by democratization of developer and user engagement, I really believe that Baszucki is true. Here are a few selected, exciting tech developments that the company announced at the event.

Roblox is evolving its avatar system to allow users to create avatars that match their unique preferences, best summarized as personalized and expressive avatars. This includes options for realistic, cartoony, or even photorealistic avatars. Users can upload selfies as a starting point, and AI-driven customization will help refine their avatars. The aim is to cover a wide spectrum of avatar styles to suit every user's identity. Moreover, Roblox is integrating AI-driven animations to bring avatars to life. This includes realistic movements, actions like picking up objects, and more. The goal is to make avatars feel more responsive and realistic within the virtual environment.

Also exciting, Roblox is opening up its UGC system to all users, enabling them to create and customize not only avatars but also other in-game assets like vehicles, clothing, and even environmental elements like trees. In my view, this expansion of UGC will allow for more diverse and creative Roblox ecosystem. In that context, Roblox is also introducing persistent assets, making it possible for users to create and edit 3D meshes and textures within experiences. This means that customizations and creations within games will persist across sessions, contributing to a more immersive and connected Roblox world.

Finally, the platform is stepping up efforts to strengthen the social connections between users, which should help to widen the company's economic moat on lock-in network effects. The latest announcement cover efforts surrounding !improved friend systems", making it easier to connect with friends in real life and engage with them on the platform. In addition, Roblox is investing in immersive 3D communication features. Users will be able to communicate in richer and more interactive ways within the platform, opening up possibilities for new forms of social interaction and gameplay.

Reflecting on Roblox new tech features, one common denominator stands out to me -- building a more engaging ecosystem. Specifically, I believe the integration of AI-driven animations into avatars, paired with immersive 3D communication features, is a significant step forward in enhancing the overall user experience. Realistic movements and actions not only make avatars more relatable but also immerse users deeper into the virtual world. For investors, this means users are more likely to stay on the platform longer and engage in activities that generate revenue, such as buying virtual goods and participating in events.

Updating 2030E Metrics & Target Price

Synthesizing insights of Roblox's latest financial report and the company's RDC event, I continue to see strong upside for the firms' user growth, incl. growth beyond the over 13 to 17 years age group. Investors should consider that there are about >3 billion active video gamers worldwide as of 2023. If the company's AI and immersive gaming push is successful, the platform's content library may build to attract 15-20% market share in global gaming engagement, according to my believes. Moreover, investors should note that if Roblox successfully attracts more mature gamers, which is implied in my estimates, there is also an argument to be made that annual bookings per DAU of $60-70 is reasonable.

As I recalibrate my long-term outlook for Roblox, I now see Roblox attracting daily active users (DAUs) of about 525 million gamers, who spend an average, annual $55 per DAU on the platform. However, given that these assumptions are very speculative, I discount the expectations at a 14% rate (vs about 8% for a blue chip company like Apple (AAPL).

Considering these adjusted assumptions, my latest analysis calculates a fair implied target price of $71.57 per share.

A Few Notes On Risks

To begin, Roblox has a track record of operating at a loss, and this trend continues to persist. Although I am not concerned about operation losses at this point, I am aware that there is no assurance that the company will achieve operational profitability. In context of profitability, the foundation of Roblox's value proposition anchors on a few speculative verticals, including the metaverse. Accordingly, attempting to forecast a company's operational performance and business fundamentals over an extended time horizon is an inherently challenging and imprecise endeavor. Specifically, it's crucial to acknowledge that the development of the metaverse may unfold at a considerably slower pace than anticipated. Factors such as the progression and adoption of VR/AR technologies and 5G networks could encounter delays, potentially impacting the realization of the metaverse's full potential.

Lastly, a significant portion of the fluctuation in Roblox's current stock price can be attributed to fluctuations in investor sentiment concerning risk and growth-oriented assets. Consequently, investors should be prepared for considerable price volatility, even in situations where Roblox's business prospects remain unchanged.

Conclusion

Roblox stock is down 30% since I last covered the stock; and now presents itself to investors as an attractive dip buying opportunity. Although Q2 2023 results were mixed, with revenue and bookings slightly below consensus estimates, investors should consider that the social media platform was judged against very high YoY growth expectation benchmarks.

There is good reason to believe that Roblox growth may once again accelerate, on the backdrop of exciting tech developments announced at its RDC event, including personalized avatars and improved social connections. In that context, Roblox work in leveraging technology for a more engaging user experience will likely attract half a billion monthly users by 2030, I estimate. Fine-tuning my valuation model, my latest analysis calculates a fair implied target price of $71.57 per share. Buy.