Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Junior Gold Mining Investors, Pay Attention To Founders Metals

Geoffrey Caveney profile picture
Geoffrey Caveney
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Founders Metals is a junior gold exploration company working on the Antino Gold Project in Suriname, part of the growing Guiana Shield gold region.
  • The company has released excellent assay results from its ongoing drill program, leading to recent stock price gains, but it remains under the radar with a modest valuation.
  • Founders' project has the potential to become a major gold discovery as the company aims to develop a multi-million ounce gold deposit at Antino.
  • In this early stage of the story, Founders Metals today may be compared with Great Bear Resources in 2018.

Construction Workers Inspecting Site

SeventyFour

Founders Metals (TSXV:FDR:CA) is a relatively new junior gold exploration company that is working on the Antino Gold Project in Suriname. They acquired up to a 75% interest in the project in a deal that closed earlier this year. Founders

This article was written by

Geoffrey Caveney profile picture
Geoffrey Caveney
2.96K Followers
Investor, researcher, independent thinker, human being Antifragile

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDR:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.