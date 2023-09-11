JHVEPhoto

Thesis

With the Fed currently fighting hard against inflation and the yield curve severely inverted, I believe we are facing a recession. I have been looking for companies in industries which I have strong long-term conviction in, yet are likely to experience a valuation decline during the upcoming economic slowdown. Mostly, I have been looking at automation-oriented plays to add to this list.

Because there are only so many industrial robotic arm producers worth investing into, I have also been examining ancillaries to both solar and the electric vehicle industry, energy arbitragers, and potential future smart grid managers.

Because their business model strongly overlaps with this automation theme, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is on this list. The macro environment has changed significantly since my last article about them back in May. I no longer believe a soft landing is likely. Even though the company is still performing adequately, and is currently relatively close to fair value, I believe even more attractive buying opportunities will be presented to us during the upcoming recession. I presently rate HON as a Hold.

Company Background

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is primarily involved in four areas of business: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

They make a wide variety of products including integrated systems ranging from fire alarms and advanced avionics systems, to HVAC and energy management systems. Honeywell also produces products such as advanced fibers, specialty chemicals, and personal protective equipment. They have been an industry leader in automation for many years, and are currently developing both their own quantum computing and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Long-Term Trends

The global aerospace market size is expected to have a CAGR of 12.9% until 2026. The building automation market size is expected to have a CAGR of 12% until 2028. The performance materials market size is expected to have a CAGR of 4.5% until 2026. The process safety market size is expected to have a CAGR of 5.47% until 2029. The quantum computing market size is expected to have a CAGR of 26.5% until 2032. The artificial intelligence market is expected to have a CAGR of 36.8% until 2030.

HON Quantum Computing & Artificial Intelligence (Investor Presentation, March 2022, page 21)

Guidance

Their most recent earnings call transcript and presentation indicated that they had a strong Q2. They grew adjusted earnings per share by 6% while organic sales were up 3% year-over-year, led by double-digit growth in their Aerospace, Process Solutions and UOP divisions. Their backlog grew to a new record of $30.5B, up 4% year-over-year and 1% sequentially due to strength in Aero, PMT and HBT.

HON Q2 Overview (Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation, page 2)

For their Q3 sales guidance, they expect it to be up 1% to 4% and fall in the range of $9.1B to $9.3B. They expect full year sales to land in a range of $36.7B to $37.3B; this represents an increase of $200M.

HON Q3 and FY Outlook (Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation, page 6)

Honeywell strives to achieve specific profitability and growth metrics.

HON Long-Term Guidance (Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation, Page 7)

Annual Financials

Honeywell experienced a drop in revenue from 2018 through 2020 but has been rising since then. In 2013 they had an annual revenue of $39.055B; by 2022 that had declined to $35.466B. This represents a total decline of 9.19% at an average annual rate of -1.02%.

HON Annual Revenue (By Author)

Their margins have been slowly improving over the last decade. As of the most recent annual report, gross margins were 32.82%, EBITDA margins were 23.33%, operating margins were 19.93%, and net margins were 14.00%.

HON Annual Margins (By Author)

Honeywell has a history of buying back shares. Total common shares outstanding was at 783.8M in 2013; by the end of 2022 that fell to 667.6M. This represents a 14.83% decline in share count, which comes out to an average annual rate of -1.65%. Over that same period operating income rose from $5.501B to $7.070B, a 28.52% total increase at an average rate of 3.17%.

HON Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

Their annual debt obligations are quite manageable. As of the 2022 annual report, they had -$276M in net interest expense, total debt was $20.537B, and long-term debt was $14.978B.

HON Annual Debt (By Author)

Their cash flow situation has been remarkably stable for the last several years. As of this most recent annual report, cash and equivalents was $9.627B, operating income was $7.070B, EBITDA was $8.274B, net income was $4.966B, unlevered free cash flow was $5.3428B, and levered free cash flow was $5.084B.

HON Annual Cash Flow (By Author)

Their total equity has been fairly stable over the last decade.

HON Annual Total Equity (By Author)

They experienced a significant decline in returns in 2017, before expanding significantly in 2018. Returns appear to have renormalized since then. As of the most recent annual report ROIC was 6.12%, ROCE was 12.47%, and ROE was at 28.66%.

HON Annual Returns (By Author)

Quarterly Financials

Their quarterly financials are showing slow gradual revenue growth. Eight quarters ago Honeywell had a quarterly revenue of $8.808B. Four quarters ago that had grown to $8.953B; by this most recent quarter that grew to $9.146B. This represents a total two-year rise of 3.84% at an average quarterly rate of 0.48%.

HON Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Their margins appear to be slowly expanding. As of the most recent quarter gross margins were 38.49%, EBITDA margins were 25.37%, operating margins were 22.26%, and net margins were 16.26%.

HON Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Their rate of buybacks has dropped over the last year. The sum of their last eight quarters of buybacks comes to 3.89%; over the last four quarters this has dropped to 1.45%.

HON Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

This most recent quarter, Honeywell had -$111M in net interest expense, total debt was at $22.364B, and long-term debt was at $17.471B.

HON Quarterly Debt (By Author)

As of the most recent earnings report, cash and equivalents were $8.626B, quarterly operating income was $2.036B, EBITDA was $2.320B, net income was $1.487B, unlevered free cash flow was $1.2275B, and levered free cash flow was $1.1106B.

HON Quarterly Cash Flow (By Author)

When looked at on a quarterly basis, total equity continues to stay fairly stable.

HON Quarterly Equity (By Author)

Honeywell experienced a decline in its quarterly returns in 2022. The values for both of the quarters they have experienced so far in 2023 have renormalized and are falling in line with values they were experiencing at the end of 2020 and early 2021. As of the most recent earnings report ROIC was 1.99%, ROCE was 3.54%, and ROE was 8.31%.

HON Quarterly Returns (By Author)

Valuation

As of September 9th, 2023, Honeywell had a market capitalization of $122.25B and traded for $184.52 per share. Using their forward P/E of 20.10x, their EPS Long-Term CAGR of 8.47%, and their forward Yield of 2.24%, I calculated a PEGY of 1.877x and an Inverted PEGY of 0.533x. These estimates imply that fair value is currently around $65.14 per share.

If I instead chose look at HON from a discounted cash flow point of view, we get a very different result. Using a discount rate of 9%, their present annual payout of $4.12, their projected dividend 10Y CAGR of 9.02%, and assuming their dividend growth rate tapers off after 5 years and settles out at 5% after that, I calculated a fair value estimate of $128.86 per share.

Over the last decade, the company has been buying back shares at an average annual rate of 1.65% while operating income rose by an average of 3.17% per year. I also have to be open to the possibility that they are able to achieve their targets for margin expansion and profitability improvement. It is possible they can maintain their dividend growth rate at 9% for longer than 5 years before it drops. If I assume it's maintained for 10 years before dropping to 5%, the fair value estimate comes out to $149.59 per share. If I assume 20 years, this becomes $191.11.

HON Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Looking over their historical ttm P/E chart, it's clear the low earnings the company experienced in 2018 warped their P/E ratio. In May of 2021, it reached a high of 35.01x and is currently trading with a ttm P/E of 22.84x.

HON 10Y P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Their EV/EBIDTA had risen into the mid-teens before the pandemic. It reached a high of 22.24x in May of 2021, and is currently at 15.79x.

HON 10Y EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, I believe HON is currently relatively close to fair value. The company has experienced periods of significant overvaluation in the past and I believe it likely will again.

Risks

Honeywell offers a well-diversified portfolio of products and services. This means that risks to the company are minimal. Individual segments face their own competition and headwinds. Because of their diversified moats, I believe the company faces a larger threat from macro factors, such as a global economic slowdown, than from any single competitor. Also, with a significant portion of their revenue derived from maintenance contracts, Honeywell should fare better than most during demand-light recessions.

Catalysts

Their steady rate of buybacks paired with dividend growth should lead to steady value accumulation. The cumulative effect of buybacks over long periods tends to have a compounding effect on shareholder value.

Honeywell is one of several entities currently developing quantum computers. Breakthroughs and milestone achievements have the potential to cause valuation improvements. Although possibly several years away, at some point the same euphoria currently lifting valuations on A.I. companies is likely to spill over into quantum computing. The best time to buy into an industry is before the tulip craze arrives. As much as many prefer to invest into pure-plays, people will also be drawn to companies with superior financials. Similar to what Nvidia is currently experiencing, I believe Honeywell is very likely to witness a period of significant overvaluation.

Honeywell is one of several companies working on AI-based energy management software. While the current focus within the smart grid industry is on utility scale storage software, the drive toward developing arbitrage software is picking up steam. Once the development of arbitrage software is more complete, the drive will shift toward holistic grid management. In some of our more advanced grids we are already recalculating supply and demand in time increments as short as 5 minutes. Our future smart grid will be actively managed in shorter and shorter time increments until it is eventually actively managed in increments small enough that we are effectively managing everything in real time. Whoever owns the software which ends up overseeing our future smart grid stands to earn outsized profits. While it's still far too early to tell if Honeywell will eventually become holistic grid managers, they are on the right path to do so.

Conclusions

Honeywell is well diversified and has established both capability and brand moats. I have experience using their instrumentation equipment and find it practical and reliable. They have been involved with automation software for many years, so I find their synergistic expansion into AI-based energy management software particularly attractive. Those companies which constantly innovate and adapt are more likely to maintain attractive returns over longer timeframes and create opportunities for themselves to experience business life cycle extensions.

Because I believe the Feds fight against inflation is more likely to result in a recession instead of a soft landing, I am holding back a buy recommendation. Even though I believe their present market value is relatively close to fair value, and the company is not in very much fundamental risk from a recession, I believe the recession may produce a significant valuation decline for most assets. Because I believe a worsening of the macro environment is unlikely to threaten their ability to stay viable, I view any future recession as a buying opportunity.

This company has a culture of buybacks and has been raising their dividends at an attractive rate. This should produce attractive yield on cost for long-term holders. Anyone who wishes to purchase at the present valuation, with the understanding that the share price may experience a significant decline, is unlikely to be punished for it as long as they have a long timeframe holding plan.

I do not currently have any exposure to HON, nor do I plan on gaining any in the near future, but I will keep them on my list of companies to consider buying during a recession and plan on regularly checking in on their situation.