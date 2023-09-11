phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

September started off as should be expected, given its historical market performance — poorly! It is typically the worst performing month of the year for stocks. The good news is that September is followed by the best rolling three-month period of the year. Therefore, I think long-term investors need to focus on the underlying trends in the economic data, which are supporting a continuation of this bull market, rather than be distracted by some of the short-term speed bumps that have made headlines recently. The bears have been frustrated all year long, as the economy remains resilient and the uptrend in the major market average is still intact, defying their outlooks for a recession and return to last October’s bear-market lows.

The correction that began in August is giving them hope that they were simply early instead of wrong, but I still view the past five weeks as just a pause to refresh. When stock prices are falling, negative news gets outsized attention, while the positives fall to the back page. We have an ongoing contract dispute between the automakers and United Auto Workers. Apple has been under pressure, due to China’s ban on using iPhones at work for its government agencies. Oil prices have risen to a one-year high in response to the extension of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The list goes on, but my point is that this list of negatives will be replaced by a new list next month and the month after that. Fight the negatives and focus on the underlying trends in the incoming data. Next up will be the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday.

The consensus expects a 0.6% monthly increase in the overall CPI for August with the annualized rate rising from 3.2% to 3.6%. This is almost entirely due to the increase in energy prices. Thankfully, the Federal Reserve focuses on the core rate, which excludes food and energy, and is seen increasing just 0.2% for the month. The annualized rate is expected to fall from 4.7% to 4.3%. This is in line with what we saw last week from the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation—the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. The core PCE rose just 0.2% in both June and July in a decelerating trend that began at the beginning of this year.

There is always the possibility that a monthly CPI number comes in hotter than expected. The Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting tool is expecting Wednesday’s print to be 0.8% for the month of August. That said, it has not been the most accurate tool in the Fed’s arsenal. Even if we see a hot number, which would be a result of the recent rise in energy prices, other factors indicate that inflation will continue to cool between now and the Fed’s November meeting, which is when there is some consternation about another rate hike.

The rate-hike cycle is very likely over, but the Fed will not acknowledge it for fear of loosening financial conditions before it is closer to its inflation target. While energy prices may delay reaching that target on an overall basis, the sharp decline in shelter costs will feed into the annualized core number, resulting in what should be a 2% handle on the core rate early next year.

As stock prices have pulled back over additional rate-hike concerns, we have seen 2- and 10-year Treasury yields rise close to their 2023 highs.

The U.S dollar has followed, both of which have pressured stock prices.

I expect to see reversals in both between now and year end, which will help fuel the recovery in the major market averages. While the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is estimating an economic growth rate of 5.6% in the third quarter, we are likely to see a sharp deceleration in the fourth, as the labor market and wage growth continue to soften. I also think a greater balance in consumer spending between goods and services in the fourth quarter will ease growth expectations. This should keep us on track for a soft landing in 2024.

The average stock, as measured by the equal-weighted S&P 500 index (RSP), is up just 5.5% this year. The Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM) has risen just over 6%. Most of this year’s index gains can be attributed to a handful of the largest technology companies. I still expect to see rotation from these mega-cap growth names into the rest of the market as this bull market ages. As such, there is still a tremendous amount of value to be realized in stocks if you look past the behemoths that have so far stolen this year’s show.