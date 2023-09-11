Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IonQ: Quantum Leap Of Faith Needs Profits To Build A Moat, But It's Not Close

Sep. 11, 2023 4:00 PM ETIonQ, Inc. (IONQ)2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • IonQ stock has experienced a massive surge, driven by the hype surrounding quantum computing and its progress toward its milestones.
  • Despite being unprofitable, IONQ has seen a significant increase, with buyers who purchased at its December low up over 550%.
  • Investors need to consider whether IonQ's competitive advantages can be sustained as the technology evolves rapidly over the next few years.
  • Short-sellers from IONQ's November 2021 highs are likely still holding on, betting that the company's profitability roadmap isn't anywhere near completion.
  • While there isn't a sell signal on IONQ, I argue that waiting for a resolution over its $20 critical resistance zone before reassessing another buying opportunity could be wise. Patience is key.
A futuristic glowing quantum computer unit, 3d render

bpawesome

IonQ Stock's Massive Surge

AI investors like a good story these days much more than profitability. The hype that drove OpenAI's (MSFT) ChatGPT into the spotlight at the end of 2022 has also extended to leading quantum computing

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.75K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (1.31K)
IONQ is my favorite stock, but it does require leap of faith. The stock has run up quite a bit.

The technology will be hugely important, but management has to deliver.

The stock has the potential to crash either up or down.

On the downside, you could see $10, $5, or even zero.

On the upside, you could see $30, $50 or $100.

I think the 15-year chart on $DDD can give some clues.

DDD ran to $95 before eventually returning to Earth.

I think IONQ has the same kind of pump potential. However, at the end of all that, you are left with a highly profitable company. So in other words, it pumps (to who knows how high), and then retraces, but does not retrace back down all the way.

If the technology succeeds, the company will become a buyout target. Nvidia, Tesla, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and others may like to buy it. These companies all have deep pockets and will pay a premium. They probably won't make offers before the technology is proven. And once the technology is proven, then the stock will trade a lot higher. But the big mega caps are price insensitive. If they see a technology that they need, they're simply going to pay whatever it takes. A good example of that is when Facebook bought Instagram. Zuckerberg paid through the nose and he was happy about it.

Since quantum computing touches all of computation (chemistry, materials science, pharmaceutical development, optimization problems, artificial intelligence), the potential applications are wide, and the premium paid will be large.

Don't bet against this company. If you are Scorpion Funds, you are not in a good place right now.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 4:07 PM
Premium
Comments (3.41K)
I bought this as a 5 year hold at $6.13, now I’m up 220%. I won’t sell it because maybe there is something to the hype.

Price action seems like a joke to me. I have a lot questions about what’s going on but no one really has any real answers. Still waiting for someone to come out with a reasonable explanation as to why the extreme long lasting FOMO.
