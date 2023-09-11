Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The battle between titans is an ongoing saga in the dynamic world of technology. We believe the recent release of Huawei's premium Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro phones poses a significant challenge to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) lucrative business in China. These newly launched devices, priced competitively against Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, suggest a historical move from Huawei, potentially marking a major inflection point in market share trends. As the Mate 60 series gains popularity in China, it's crucial to delve deeper into what this means for Apple and how this might affect the global smartphone market.

Mate 60: Huawei is Back

In a hushed yet daring move, Huawei has recently introduced its premium Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro phones. The Mate 60 is priced at 5,999 RMB ($830), and the Mate 60 Pro at 6999 RMB ($960), positioning these devices in a head-to-head battle with Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The launch, which coincided with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China, signifies a pivotal point in Huawei's trajectory, marking its foremost product launch since the U.S. sanctions of 2019.

These new devices are powered by the Kirin 9000S, a proprietary chip delivering 5G comparable speeds. Interestingly, this chip embodies a milestone for Chinese design and manufacturing, as it incorporates SMIC 7nm (N+2), the most advanced technology from China's largest semiconductor foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. This discovery by TechInsights demonstrates the astonishing progress China's semiconductor industry has made, working around the absence of EUV lithography tools, and operating beyond the technology boundaries that the United States has attempted to impose. This achievement signifies China's resilience in chip technology and presents a substantial geopolitical challenge to nations aiming to limit their access to crucial manufacturing technologies.

The U.S. sanctions that were imposed in May 2019 had a profound impact on Huawei's global standing, as American companies were prohibited from selling software and hardware to Huawei. From 2019 to 2022, according to our calculations, Apple increased its shipments of premium smartphones by over 28 million units, whereas Huawei's shipments in the same category fell dramatically by over 62 million units.

Huawei used to be a domestic favorite in China, holding the most significant market share in the Asia Pacific Handset market. But, the sanctions caused Huawei's market share to drop drastically from 15.7% in 2019 to only 3.1% in 2022. If Huawei can successfully produce and scale its indigenous Kirin 9000S, the Mate series could provide a crucial chance for the company to boost its shipments and reclaim its market position, potentially affecting iPhone sales, primarily in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent reports indicate strong demand for the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro in China, with the devices selling out on multiple platforms, including JD.com (JD), Alibaba Group's (BABA) Taobao, and Huawei's own e-commerce site, Vmall. The Mate 60 series' popularity is seen as a sign of national pride, demonstrating that China can produce state-of-the-art technology despite U.S. sanctions.

Counterpoint Research estimates that Huawei could sell at least 7 million units of the Mate 60 series, assuming supply issues do not arise. Additionally, IDC analyst Arthur Guo Tianxiang suggests that Huawei may be preparing a stockpile of at least 15 million Mate 60 series handsets to meet sustained consumer demand.

Huawei's smartphone sales have been showing signs of recovery, with the company returning to the top five smartphone vendors in China in the second quarter. Industry experts predict that the launch of the Mate 60 series could pose a challenge to Apple's dominance in China's high-end smartphone market, especially as the release of these devices comes just before the launch of the iPhone 15.

Apple's China Exposure

Reflecting on the period before the US government's sanctions on Huawei, we see what the future could look like if Huawei is back in the smartphone game. In the first quarter of 2019, Apple shipped an estimated 6.5 million iPhones in China. However, Huawei, the top smartphone vendor in China at that time, shipped a whopping 29.9 million units, securing a hefty 34% market share. Meanwhile, Apple's market share in China was significantly smaller, standing at just 7.4% during Q1 2019. With Huawei poised to make a comeback, there's a potential risk for Apple's market share in China regressing to the 2019 levels.

Apple isn't the sole corporation to receive governmental assistance. Following the debut of the Mate 60, China's government issued an order commanding officials of central government institutions to refrain from utilizing Apple's iPhones as well as other foreign-branded gadgets at work or within office premises.

While the future of Apple's access to China remains uncertain, this development appears to be a part of the ongoing technological conflict between China and the US. We anticipate this tech struggle to persist for an undetermined period, with probable subsequent restrictions imposed by both governments. Consequently, we assess that the risk for Apple is likely tilted toward the downside.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

In our analysis, AAPL's Q3 earnings report revealed a slight dip in revenue by 1.4% year-over-year, closing at $81.8 billion, in line with consensus estimates. Interestingly, the company's gross margin stood at 44.5% and the operating margin modestly improved to 28.1% from 27.8% in the previous year. The earnings per share for the quarter was $1.26, marking a 5% year-on-year increase and beating consensus by 5.4%.

Looking at the broader financial trends, AAPL's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% over the past three fiscal years, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory. However, the consensus forecast expects revenues to contract by 2.9% this fiscal year, reaching $383.1 billion. This slight contraction is expected to be temporary, as revenues are projected to grow by 6.3% in the following fiscal year, reaching $407.1 billion. We believe this is a normal product-cycle-driven fluctuation for Apple.

The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin increased significantly by 5.7% points from 24.6% to 30.3% over the past three fiscal years. Yet, the consensus predicts a slight contraction to 29.6% this fiscal year before expanding to 29.9%, reflecting operating leverage and revenue contracts and expands.

AAPL's capital allocation strategy is another key point of interest. Over the past three years, the company has spent only 2.3% of its revenue on share-based compensation (SBC), while simultaneously reducing its total number of diluted outstanding shares by 10.9%. These moves suggest a proactive management approach to share repurchases, which can be seen as an encouraging sign for investors.

The free cash flow projections for this fiscal year are particularly impressive, expected to reach $103,039 million, up from $58,574 million four years ago. This represents a significant increase in FCF margin from 22.5% to 26.9%. The company's return on invested capital is also strong at 58.2%, indicating efficient use of capital. Coupled with a net cash of $53,960 million, AAPL has a robust balance sheet that positions it well for potential investments or to weather any unforeseen challenges.

In terms of AAPL's current trading, relative to the S&P 500, AAPL is trading at a premium across all metrics: EV/Sales (190.2% premium), EV/EBIT (37.3% premium), P/E (53.2% premium), and FCF (24.9% premium). These multiples might suggest that AAPL is overvalued compared to the broader market.

In terms of historical valuations, AAPL's forward 12-month P/E is at 29.0, which is relatively high compared to its 5-year mean of 24.2. However, it's still within the 2-standard deviation range of 13.6 to 34.8. This suggests that while the stock is trading at a higher valuation than its historical average, it is not in extreme overvaluation territory.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the projections for the future have not yet taken into account the recent events of the Mate 60 release and the restrictions imposed on Apple in China.

Conclusion

As the tech tussle continues to unfold, the future of Apple's market share in China remains uncertain. The release of the Mate 60 series presents a significant challenge to Apple's dominance, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Given the governmental assistance Huawei has received and the restrictions being imposed on Apple, the risk for Apple seems to be tilting toward the downside.