REIT Meltdown: 3 Rarely Discounted Buying Opportunities

Sep. 11, 2023 9:15 AM ETARE, CCI, EXR, PSA, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ13 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are reviled and shunned by the market, having lost ~30% of their value since the beginning of 2022.
  • Higher interest rates along with negative sentiment from office properties' particular troubles have created a perfect storm for public real estate stocks.
  • But historically, REITs have outperformed every other stock sector in the years after a drawdown this severe.
  • From the trough of the GFC to the beginning of COVID-19, REITs outperformed the market on a total returns basis.
  • I highlight three of my favorite high-quality, heavily discounted REITs to buy today.
arrow down and collapsed wooden houses, small business, mortgage crisis, property prices falling, financial meltdown, economy crash during covid coronavirus pandemic concept

Sewcream

Is there a more reviled and shunned sector of the stock market today than real estate?

Since the beginning of 2022, publicly traded real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have been one of the worst, if not the worst, performing

Comments (13)

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Article Update Today, 10:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.06K)
Thanks for reading! If you find this content valuable, please do me a favor and "like" the article, leave a comment, and "Follow" me for future updates. It really does help me keep the lights on, the laptop running, and the dogs fed. Who doesn't love dogs? Do it for the pups, if not for me. Thanks!
J
Jeff Milligan
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (667)
Another very good article! Thanks!
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (1.48K)
Hi Austin! Any idea why EXR shows a dividend yield of 1.93% in Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance? Thanks!
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:24 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.06K)
@Brute80 Seeking Alpha and other website's data-scraping programs are confused by the split dividends declared in the last quarter to align EXR's dividend with LSI's dividend, but there was no cut or anything. The quarterly dividend is $1.62, which puts the yield right now at 5.1%. SA will go back to showing the normal yield once the next quarterly dividend is declared.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (1.48K)
@Austin Rogers I figured it had something to do with LSI. Thanks so much for the answer!
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:26 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.06K)
@Brute80 Happy to be of service!
g
grcinak
Today, 10:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.69K)
Excellent article. Well done. Saved for future reference. Thanks, Austin.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:06 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.06K)
@grcinak Happy to be of service!
g
gofergold1
Today, 9:52 AM
Premium
Comments (122)
Thanks for confirming my bias on CCI. There actually may be no better time to buy the name than now, with the XD coming up.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:01 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.06K)
@gofergold1 Always happy to confirm your bias when you hold the same bias as I do!
U
User 49255763
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (110)
@gofergold1 What is XD... oh Ex Dividend?
I
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (3.21K)
how would you rate the opportunity in EXR to big yellow in the UK? BY much smaller, less saturated mkt, so hihger growth potential self storage market in the UK versus US (with caveat tha UK economy is less resilient than US right now, so recession impacts on household cash flows could impact self storage mkt there more than here?) and over double the current dividend yield? BYLOF's 15% 10 year divi CAGR less than EXR's, but the future may be different than the past, given the US SS mkt is more saturated with new supply coming on line near term?
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:00 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.06K)
@Iggy_de_la_Varga Jussi Askola at High Yield Landlord makes a strong case for Big Yellow. But I'm still old school and using Vanguard as my brokerage, which doesn't allow me to buy Big Yellow, so I honestly have not done a deep dive into it myself. I think you'd do well in either name, but EXR would be my pick for the reasons stated in this article in addition to the fact that I literally can't buy Big Yellow :)
