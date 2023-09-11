Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cullen/Frost Bank: Phenomenal Buying Opportunity For This Quality Texas Bank

Sep. 11, 2023 9:00 AM ETCullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)IYF, KRE, SPY1 Comment
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Texas-focused regional bank, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), presents a rare buying opportunity as its stock price has dropped 30% YTD and offers a dividend yield of nearly 4%.
  • CFR is the largest Texas-based bank with a strong market share and a long history of conservative management.
  • The bank faces challenges such as shrinking deposits and a portfolio of commercial real estate loans, but these issues can be overcome in the long term.
  • Investors often think banks have no competitive advantages, but CFR enjoys best-in-class customer satisfaction/loyalty as well as a rare combo of loan and balance sheet conservatism.
  • Plus, it doesn't hurt to have a very strong and growing market position in the Lone Star State.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Frost Bank Tower in Austin, Texas

typhoonski

What's cheap can always get cheaper.

But quality and growth prospects don't get any better when a stock gets cheaper.

That's what makes it such a rare and compelling buying opportunity when a high-quality company with strong

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.15K Followers

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Sam_12
Today, 9:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.68K)
Thanks for this article, Austin.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.