Дмитрий Ларичев

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) initially appears to be a potential player in the Chinese automotive industry, particularly in the electric vehicle ("EV") sector. But upon closer inspection, I believe that UCAR is more akin to a risky gamble than a golden opportunity for investors. In this article, I’ll delve into UCAR’s prospects, from its business model and financial health to its competitive landscape and regulatory challenges. In my view, UCAR is severely challenged and richly valued despite little tangible evidence to justify its hefty premium.

Business Model and Corporate Structure

According to its latest 20-F SEC filing, U Power Limited is an automotive industry player specializing in vehicle sourcing and electric vehicle technology. With a stronghold in lower-tier cities in China, UCAR has built its customer base primarily through prior business dealings and referrals. The company's customer portfolio is diverse, albeit small, including SME dealers and individual consumers. Over time, UCAR has aimed to diversify its supplier base, although it still relies on a few key customers and suppliers for a significant portion of its revenue. But overall, UCAR remains wholly located within China. So, its supply chain enables quick acquisition of supplies and minimizes the risk of shipping delays, a crucial advantage for manufacturing its UOTTA battery-swapping stations.

However, investors must realize that UCAR isn’t akin to buying into a younger Tesla (TSLA) stock. UCAR’s corporate history and structure show it’s entirely different from it. Since its IPO, UCAR is indeed a pure play on the complex Chinese EV market. The company is registered in the Cayman Islands, but its corporate structure is reminiscent of a Variable Interest Entity ("VIE"). While this setup attracts foreign investors, it also makes the company vulnerable to sudden changes in Chinese regulations. Concretely, this structure tries to resemble equity ownership but isn't quite that. And the drawbacks are plenty. This setup means UCAR can't easily give profits back to investors through dividends. So, investing in UCAR is more like gambling on its price appreciation due to news and events than making a long-term investment.

The situation gets more complicated because the company mainly earns Chinese currency ("RMB"). Strict Chinese rules on money exchange could make it hard for the company to pay debts in other currencies or send profits abroad. Naturally, most companies in UCAR’s stage wouldn’t distribute dividends yet, but it’s informative to realize that UCAR has no viable way of returning capital to investors. As of today, it remains an instrument for speculation on China’s growing EV market.

Financial Health and Market Potential

And indeed, investors have good reasons to be optimistic about the Chinese EV market and its prospects. The Chinese government's favorable stance towards New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs") offers a significant tailwind for UCAR. Financial subsidies, tax exemptions, and regulatory support are the pillars of the government's multi-faceted approach to accelerate NEV adoption. This comprehensive policy framework will likely benefit companies like UCAR, especially those involved in battery-swapping technologies. And it’s undeniable that if UCAR gains traction, even if it just succeeds in China, it could very well cause the stock to trade at many billions of dollars in market capitalization. So, when you consider this potential, it’s no wonder that UCAR stock popped up to $75 per share shortly after its IPO.

Nevertheless, this is an extremely speculative and unproven narrative for UCAR. Financially, UCAR has been in the red since its inception and continues recording net losses and negative cash flows for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2022, and 2021. This financial situation raises concerns about the company's ability to sustain its growth strategy, which heavily relies on reinvesting earnings (which are non-existent).

Unfortunately, UCAR’s unprofitability requires external funding, causing significant concern, especially given the company's precarious financial health. As of December 2022, UCAR had only $40.86 million in assets, of which only $0.71 million was cash and equivalents. This shows a huge lack of liquidity in its balance sheet, especially compared to the operating losses of $8.15 million for 2022. Therefore, it's likely that UCAR will need to take on debt or issue more shares to keep running. Either option could hurt the stock's value. Indeed, U Power Limited has turned to borrowing to fuel its growth and anticipates needing additional capital for various objectives, including R&D, sales and marketing, and potential acquisitions. Additionally, at some point, it might dilute stockholders as well. Most of UCAR's assets come from shareholder capital, totaling $29.73 million. However, the company has already booked $22.30 million in accumulated losses, and I expect these losses to keep growing.

Competitive and Regulatory Landscape

Another concern for UCAR stock is competition. The company is up against stiff competition from various players, including 4S dealerships, brand-owned stores, and e-commerce platforms. Also, the entry of technology companies with substantial financial resources could intensify this competition. UCAR's vehicle sourcing network, especially in lower-tier cities, is vital but not exclusive, making the maintenance of sourcing partner relationships a constant challenge. As the company considers geographical expansion, it risks overstretching its managerial resources, which could adversely affect its operations. Additionally, UCAR's dependency on third-party manufacturers for its EVs and battery-swapping stations exposes it to supply chain risks, including potential disruptions and quality issues. These factors show that UCAR’s prospects are incredibly challenging, and revenues aren’t growing fast enough to offset the mounting losses. UCAR has a YoY revenue decline of 2.7%, yet it’s priced at a hypergrowth price-to-sales ratio of 197.73.

Even if you put UCAR’s valuation aside, on the international front, UCAR is not immune to pressures, notably from the United States. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act ("HFCAA") and its amendments could potentially lead to the delisting of UCAR's securities if the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") cannot inspect its auditors. This risk is further compounded by ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, exacerbated by geopolitical events like the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. While UCAR maintains that these tensions have a limited direct impact, the indirect effects could be substantial. In my view, there’s a real risk of total loss of capital if any of these risks materialize, and since UCAR is still a relatively small and young company, it is entirely possible.

Conclusion

UCAR is a complex investment opportunity with many interconnected risks, from operational to financial and strategic. The company's future growth and financial stability hinge on a well-thought-out risk mitigation strategy that holistically addresses these challenges. However, so far, I don’t see any encouraging signs. Revenue is stagnant and declining YoY, while its valuation is priced for perfection. Moreover, even if the unlikely bullish thesis plays out somehow, its corporate structure limits any tangible way for UCAR to return profits to shareholders eventually. This structure only further exposes investors to risks that could easily lead to a complete loss of investment, so I’d advise against investing in UCAR, at least for the long term.

Nevertheless, I recognize that UCAR could serve as a speculative vehicle in China’s growing EV market, which can pay off during certain periods. Yet, such an investment angle is better suited for active traders than long-term investors. Thus, any investors considering UCAR for their portfolio should think twice before pulling the trigger, and personally, I’d stay far away from it.