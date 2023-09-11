Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IperionX: Promising Potential But It's Still Early Days

Sep. 11, 2023 10:09 AM ETIperionX Limited (IPX), TAOFF
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Titanium producer IperionX has done decently in the stock market, with a 23% price rise since its listing in June 2022. It's still pre-production but holds much promise.
  • With its innovative processes, it sees lower production costs and reduced carbon emissions associated with titanium production. Titanium has lagged aluminum and steel in usage for these reasons.
  • If the company is able to achieve lower cost production, I believe there's a significant market opportunity for it. But for now, it's better to wait until it becomes fully operational.

Close up of workers hands holding crushed titanium

Monty Rakusen

Titanium producer IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX), which has been publicly listed since June 2022, has had a decent run in the stock market, with a 23% price rise since listing. It might not be runaway growth, but I think there’s something to be

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
784 Followers

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.