Arm's IPO is poised to be one of the largest public offering in history, and expected to be the largest initial public offerings of the year. The interesting thing is, that despite listing in a frozen IPO environment, and despite being a $50 billion valuation ticket, the ARM IPO is said to be more than six times oversubscribed. To help render the flotation of equity a success, the company has assembled a lengthy roster of underwriters (28 banks), covering access to asset managers, hedge funds and investors all over the world.

So, given the extensive marketing for the IPO involved, and given that the ~$50 billion IPO looks like a reasonable valuation for the company, ARM stock is poised for a strong share price pop in the first day of trading on 13th September, expected to be priced at $47 - $51 per share.

But marketing from investment banks is not all that gives ARM stock a tailwind: In my opinion, Arm's flexible, but relatively predictable business model and established relationships with leading tech giants including Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) render ARM an attractive investment opportunity for investors.

Arm - Leadership in CPU Industry

I expect most readers know ARM. So, I will only cover the most important aspects of the company's value proposition: Arm claims leadership in many CPU industry verticals. Specifically, ARM's architecture is leveraged in ~99% of the world’s smartphones, and more than 250 billion chips cumulatively--powering everything from the tiniest of sensors to the most powerful supercomputers.

In that context, Arm CPUs run the vast majority of the world’s software, including the operating systems and applications for smartphones, tablets, personal computers, data centers, networking equipment, and vehicles, as well as the embedded operating systems in devices such as smartwatches, thermostats, drones and industrial robotics.

Looking ahead, Arm remains well-positioned for growth in the coming years, in my opinion. Specifically, I continue to view Arm's technology as crucial for the future of computing, specifically considering that CPU/ chip requirements grow exponentially. That said, Arm's market share in growth markets, including cloud computing, networking equipment, automotive, and consumer electronics, was 10.1%, 25.5%, 40.8%, and 32.3%, according to the IPO prospectus.

Lately, Arm's value prepositions in the chip industry has also seen increased interest on the backdrop of the AI boom, where I expect Arm to play a pivotal role. Notably, Arm is leading the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities across most computing devices, again anchored on the company's chip architecture. Specifically, Arm processors run AI and ML workloads, and every smartphone currently in the market efficiently runs AI inference applications, such as voice recognition and applying filters to digital images. Finally, to deploy AI-based solutions, Arm is increasingly working with companies in other markets, such as consumer electronics and automotive.

Business Model Set for Steady Royalty Income

Arm's business model is based on licensing its intellectual property to companies that design and manufacture semiconductors. With that frame of reference, Arm's IP includes its processor designs, system-on-chip (SoC) designs, and also related software and tools. Usually, Arm customers pay a one-time license fee to access its IP, followed by ongoing, usage-based royalties (e.g., based on the volume of chips produced). In addition to licensing its IP, Arm also generates revenue from its technology services, which include training, support, and consulting services for its customers.

Arm's flexible engagement model allows its customers to quickly gain access to Arm products, which encourages customer experimentation and, in theory, results in a broader range of Arm features being used. Moreover, Arm's business model is also designed to provide better alignment between pricing and the value delivered (usage based). That said, Arm's technology partners include some of the world's leading technology companies, such as Apple, Nvidia, Intel, and Samsung.

As a final consideration about how Arm makes money, I would like to point out the company's stable, steadily growing revenue base, which remain stable over time for product groups dating back more than a decade -- as referenced by the graph below. With Arm, accordingly, investors will be largely free from worries about cyclical fluctuations in sales, rendering the stock's valuation more precise and anchored.

With regard to financials, investors should note the company's 2021 - 2023 topline CAGR of ~13%, despite the muted macroeconomic backdrop, accumulating $2.7 billion of revenues in 2023. In addition, investors will undoubtedly like Arms' breathtaking 96% gross profit margin, suggesting strong operative jaws on continued revenue growth through 2025/ 2030.

Valuing ARM: ~$50 Billion Looks Very Reasonable

To derive a more precise estimate of a company's fair implied valuation (without the Microsoft deal), I am a great fan of applying the residual earnings model, specifically for companies with high levels of intangible assets and steady revenue streams, like Arm. The residual earnings model anchors on the idea that a valuation should equal a business' discounted future earnings after capital charge. As per the CFA Institute:

Conceptually, residual income is net income less a charge (deduction) for common shareholders' opportunity cost in generating net income. It is the residual or remaining income after considering the costs of all of a company's capital.

With regard to my Arm stock valuation model, I make the following assumptions:

To forecast operating earnings, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast as indicated by early estimates from leading investment banks.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor cost of capital/ risk at 7.5%, reflecting the company's well-moated business model, and stable revenue streams.

NOPA stands for net operating assets, and is calculated as operating assets less operating liabilities. The residual earnings model charges a required return against this asset base to reflect, amongst others, opportunity cost.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 4.25%, which I believe is a reasonable estimate post-2025 (approximately 1 - 2 percentage points above nominal GDP growth).

Speculation "g", is simply a premium that investors pay above fair implied value.

Given the above assumptions, I calculate a base-case target valuation for Arm of about $44 billion; thus, not very far off from the ~$50 billion targeted by bankers.

Markets are Starved of IPOs

Arm's IPO is also supported by a lack of competitive public offerings since more than a year, although arguably both institutional and retail investors are eager to invest in quality tech assets (suggesting to little supply for strong demand). This consideration is supported by the Nasdaq 100's (QQQ) YTD surge of >40%. So, in short: With the Arm IPO, we have 28 underwriters pitching a well-known, hyped stock in a market that is starved of IPOs.

That said, ARM's entry into the market is a crucial indicator of investor sentiment toward tech and AI-related companies; and all things considered, the event is unlikely to disappoint, in my view.

A Few Notes on Risks

The IPO is not without risk: Arm's concentration of business in the People's Republic of China makes it particularly susceptible to economic and political risks affecting the country. In that context, Arm runs most of its China business through an independent unit called Arm Technology Co., which is its single largest customer and accounted for about 24% of its sales in the past fiscal year. Notably, Arm and its parent, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., do not control that business. Instead, SoftBank owns approximately 48% of Arm China only, with the majority held by other (local) investors. This lack of control over its pivotal Chinese subsidiary is a significant risk for Arm, as it could lead to a loss of revenue and market share in China.

Moreover, the Chinese government's policies and regulations could also pose a risk to Arm's business in China. The Chinese government has been promoting the development of its domestic semiconductor industry, which could lead to increased competition for Arm in China.

Apart from China concentration risk, I would also like to point out that a significant portion of Arm's total revenue comes from a limited number of big customers. If these big customers experience financial difficulties, Arm's revenue could be negatively impacted. Given the financial strength of the tech industry (Nvidia, Apple, et.al.), however, I view the concentration risk as very limited.

In addition, investors should consider that Arm operates in the fast-changing tech space. Although I see Arm’s leadership position in chip architecture well-moated, investors should not forget that dynamics may change fast and aggressively, even if they have not done so in the past. For context, in my opinion, it would not be unthinkable that big tech giants such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms or Apple would work more focused on their own chip architecture and design.

Finally, investors should consider that Arm’s valuation is strongly levered to low risk perception, with the required discount rate in my model being anchored on 7.5% only. If risk-perception would change, e.g., because of Nvidia or other tech players working on competitive IP, Arm stock would likely rerate aggressively. In that case, my bullish thesis would most definitely merit a reevaluation.

Conclusion

Arm's IPO is expected to be one of the largest in history and the largest of the year. The company's extensive marketing and reasonable valuation suggest a strong share price pop on the first day of trading. On a long term basis, Arm's leadership in the CPU industry and its involvement in AI make it an attractive investment opportunity, in my view. Ahead of the IPO, I initiate Arm stock with a "Buy" recommendation.