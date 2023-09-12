PM Images

Since my last article covering the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) (the 5/17/23 article can be read here) a lot has changed. Q2 2023 earnings are in the books, forward earnings estimates have been updated, inflation has declined, and there are signs pointing to an ongoing bull market in the future. I wanted to write a follow-up on BST, as this technology-heavy CEF is positioned well to benefit from where I see the market's headed. I have been a fan of BST because of the large yield that it generates, which currently sits at 9.03%. Technology funds typically don't generate large yields, and I think there is an opportunity to generate ongoing income and see shares of BST regain their prior glory, first getting past the $40 level and then grinding their way toward $50. I am invested in BST for the long haul, and I feel a bull market is on the horizon. I am considering adding shares to my position while BST trades in the low $30s, sitting back and reinvesting the distributions while I wait for it to rebound.

Seeking Alpha

BST's distribution has bailed out an era of lost value

No matter the investment, nobody allocates capital hoping that it declines in value. While everyone should recognize that risk is associated with investing and some investments will end up in the red, people will allocate their capital because they feel the investment will provide a vehicle for appreciation in one form or another. Looking at the 5-year chart of BST, there is nothing exciting on the surface as it's returned -1.22% on invested capital. Investors focused on capital appreciation would look at the stagnant share price and, in many cases, move on to another potential candidate. BST looks like a dud that would have wasted 5-years of capital working elsewhere in the market. When the income generated is brought into the equation, BST looks like a much different investment as an era of lost value disappears.

Seeking Alpha

Going back to the close on 9/10/18, shares of BST traded at $34.74. Since then, BST has paid 60 consecutive distributions. Over this period, the base distribution that is paid monthly has increased by 66.67% from $0.15 to $0.25. Each share of BST has paid $15.50 in distributions. BST primarily writes single stock-covered call options and sometimes writes single stock put options against the underlying assets within its portfolio to maximize the amount of yield it can generate for investors. This methodology allows BST to receive premiums from implementing an options overlay strategy to support the ongoing distributions.

While shares of BST followed the market higher in 2021, shares really haven't rebounded since they crashed in 2022. When BST's distributed income is factored in, things look slightly different. BST goes from an investment that has declined by -1.22% to an investment that has generated a return of 40.24%. For every share that was purchased on 9/10/18 for $34.74, there was $15.50 of income generated, and when the $15.50 is netted against the -$1.52 from the share price decline, investors are left over with a $13.98 profit, which is 40.24% on invested capital. On an annualized basis, this is a return of 8.05%. The saying that you can't judge a book by its cover couldn't be more true in this case. BST is an investment that has generated a 40.24% return for shareholders, and they still own the underlying asset that generates an ongoing annualized distribution of $3 per share.

For investors that reinvest the distributions, BST has been an interesting investment. An investment of $10,000 on 9/10/18 would have purchased 287.85 shares. These shares would have generated an annualized distribution of $518.13 based on the $0.15 monthly distribution in 2018. By reinvesting the $15.50 per share of distributable income, the share base in BST would have increased by 144.48 shares while the monthly distribution grew .66.67% to $0.25. Today, the annualized distributable income would have increased by 150.32% to $1,296.99. The total investment would have returned 43.63% while the distributable income grew by 150.32%, and the ongoing rate of compounding would continue to positively impact the distributable income.

Dividend Channel

Earnings season is over, and BST's top holdings are positioned well for the future

Q2 earnings season is over, and the top-10 holdings in BST's portfolio are primed for future growth. BST has 39.48% of its assets allocated across its top-10 holdings, with more than 16% of its assets allocated across Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). After Q2 earnings winded down, I created a grid of BST's top-10 holdings and looked at the analyst consensus estimates out to 2025. The grid is below.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

After 2023 concludes, MSFT is expected to see its EPS increase by 33.09% through 2025, and AAPL is projected to see its EPS increase by 19.14% over this period. Nvidia (NVDA), which is BST's 3rd largest holding, is projected to see its EPS increase by 95.84%, and there are 2 other companies, including Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN), that are projected to generate over 80% in earnings growth from the close of 2023 through 2025. The average EPS increase from the top ten companies is 51.33%.

With almost 40% of its assets allocated toward companies that have an average of 51.33% of earnings growth in 2024 and 2025, I am excited about the type of rebound that BST could see. The largest companies are expected to expand, not contract, and with this type of growth, the stage is being set for many quarters of earnings beats. I think that we are at the beginning of a multi-year bull market and that a recession will be avoided in 2024. BST is in a position to capitalize on growth in the tech sector, and based on the analyst estimates, this is where I want to be.

Why I believe we are setting up for a multi-year bull market rather than a nasty bear market

Funds such as BST are not defensive, and they set the tone with the offense. This isn't a fund with a large weighting toward consumer goods or staples; utilities or energy companies aren't found in its holdings. For BST to work, we need a bull market led by the tech sector, as 77.62% of BST's holdings are allocated toward tech. Based on several economic factors, I don't see a recession looming over the market, and I do think the stage is being set for an ongoing bull market.

More and more, I hear commentary reciting the narrative that a recession is coming because we have an inverted yield curve. While the chances of a recession following an inversion of the yield curve are certainly increased, it's not set in stone that a recession will absolutely occur. I want to be clear that future recessions are inevitable and that, eventually, the United States will endure another recession, I don't think it will occur in 2024. When the long-term interest rates fall under short-term rates, we experience what is known as an inverted yield curve. In periods when this occurs, it's an indication that the long-term outlook is weak, and the yield generated by long-term fixed assets will continue declining. The New York Fed forecasts based on the spread between the 10 and 3-year treasuries.

Conventional wisdom is always based on historical occurrences, and anyone who states that a recession typically follows an inverted yield curve is correct. Going back to 1960, we have seen 9 recessionary periods, no matter how long they lasted. The common theme was that when the yield curve inverted, a recession followed within 12 months. There have been 3 exceptions to this rule. In December of 1959, the yield curve was a breath away from inversion as the spread was only .09% away, and a recession followed from April 1960 to February of 1961. In September of 1966, the yield curve inverted, and in October of 1966, it reached a -0.49% spread, yet a recession didn't follow. The yield curve rightsized, and it wasn't until inverting in July of 1969 that a recession from December 1969 through November of 1970 occurred. The last exception has been our current environment, as the yield curve inverted in November of 2022, reaching -0.36% and continued dropping until it reached -1.71% in May. Since 1960, there has never been a period where the yield curve inverted to this degree, and a recession didn't follow within 12 months.

New York Fed

The critical aspect that the commentary skips over is unemployment. In each of the recessionary periods we have experienced, we have seen unemployment exceed 5%. Going back to 1960, this has been the critical number, and while the inverted yield curve has a great track record, 5% inflation has a perfect track record. We are sitting under 4% unemployment, and the GDP forecasts are that we will see at least 4 more quarters of GDP expansion. To be classified as a recession, we need to see 2 consecutive quarters of GDP declines, and that hasn't occurred without an inverted yield curve and at least 5% unemployment. We have seen a recession be avoided in the past when the yield curve was inverted, and unemployment was under 5%, and the current economic environment could follow 1966 rather than the other economic periods we have seen.

Trading Economics Trading Economics

Conclusion

BST has been a strong CEF for income, and while its return is slightly negative on its share price in the last 5-years, when its distributions are factored in, shares of BST have generated a return of over 40%. The top ten holdings from BST's portfolio are positioned for exceptional growth through 2025, and based on several economic factors, I believe a recession will be avoided. As the economy expands, more money will flow toward companies such as AAPL, MSFT, and AMZN, and I believe it will lead the market higher. I am looking forward to adding to my position in BST, sitting back, and allowing the distributions to be reinvested over the next several years. I think that BST represents an opportunity to generate capital appreciation as tech leads the market higher and generates a large single-digit yield along the way.