Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Finding Balance Between FOMO And JOMO

Sep. 11, 2023 10:37 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)2 Comments
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the recent rally, Palantir stock may have more upside — I feel FOMO (fear of missing out).
  • Palantir is no stranger to dilution. "Fortunately", Palantir just announced a $1B share buyback program.
  • On the other hand, there may be some downside due to overvaluation and the 135% increase year to date — I feel JOMO (joy of missing out).
  • Luckily, I had a plan, and it prevented me from going haywire.
Digital X 2020/21 In Cologne

Andreas Rentz

Introduction

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a big data analytics platform and it offers the foundational software of tomorrow that serves as the central operating system for enterprises, helping them integrate their data, decisions, and operations at scale.

At its core, Palantir offers

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.66K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
sledg77
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (294)
Excellent article. In Nov 2021, being a relative investment noob, I had FOMO and did not get to experience JOMO. Holding long term to feel the joy!
17144952 profile picture
17144952
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (695)
Excellent analysis thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.