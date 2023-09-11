Andreas Rentz

Introduction

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a big data analytics platform and it offers the foundational software of tomorrow that serves as the central operating system for enterprises, helping them integrate their data, decisions, and operations at scale.

At its core, Palantir offers four different platforms:

Gotham — the OS for government-decision making Foundry — the OS for modern enterprises Apollo — the OS for continuous delivery AIP — Activates large language models and other AI

Platform #4 takes center stage as the latest and greatest platform that Palantir offers, amidst an AI-hyped investment world.

The fact that 40% of the S&P500 mentioned the word 'AI' in their earnings calls makes 'AI' the buzzword of 2023 — in Palantir's Q2 earnings call, the words 'AI' and 'AIP' were mentioned 73 times.

Without a doubt, AI is a significant reason for Palantir's rally and is probably the only thing keeping the rally alive (for now).

That said, here's the main takeaway of the article:

Investors are worried that Palantir's growth is slowing down. However, growth is set to reaccelerate in the back half of the year as AIP gains traction.

That is probably why the stock is up 135% YTD — AI and AIP.

Despite the recent rally, I think there’s more upside potential due to improved profitability, the official launch of AIP, and S&P 500 inclusion — the FOMO is real.

On the other side, I think there may be some downside due to overvaluation and the 135% rise YTD — the stock might take a breather, so it gives me JOMO.

Fortunately, I had a plan in place to help me deal with my bombarding emotions.

Growth

Q2 Revenue grew 13% YoY to $533M, which was in line with analyst expectations and slightly above the high end of management's guidance.

Author's Analysis

As you can see, growth continued to decelerate, with Q2 marking the lowest Revenue growth rate in the history of the company. Clearly, investors are quite worried that the company is not growing as fast as they would have liked, especially when management guided for annual Revenue growth of at least 30% a few quarters ago.

Nevertheless, the slowdown in growth was primarily due to the lagging Commercial segment, which produced $232M of Revenue in Q2, up only 10% YoY.

On the bright side, US Commercial Revenue was $103M, growing by 20% YoY, maintaining strong momentum in the US.

was $103M, growing by 20% YoY, maintaining strong momentum in the US. In contrast, International Commercial Revenue was $129M, up only 4% YoY, due to weak growth in Europe.

Author's Analysis

Poor growth in the Commercial segment was caused by a $14M QoQ decline in Revenue from strategic commercial contracts. These are the SPAC companies that Palantir invested in, which are predominantly unprofitable businesses. As such, I'm not surprised to see some of these customers scaling back their investments in Palantir's software. Without this impact, Commercial Revenue and US Commercial Revenue would have grown 19% and 37% YoY, respectively.

It is also worth pointing out that Palantir Commercial is facing very tough YoY comps, which explains the sudden slowdown in the segment. As you can see, the segment grew by 46% in Q2 last year. This is even more pronounced with US Commercial Revenue, which grew 120% in Q2 last year.

In short, the slowdown in the Commercial segment was due to:

Tough YoY comps Weak international growth Drop in Revenue from strategic investments

On the other hand, Government Revenue was $302M in Q2, up 15% YoY.

US Government Revenue was the laggard here, growing only 10% to $225M, due to uncertainty around contract timing. Despite weak growth, the deal pipeline remains strong with major contracts signed in Q2 including the $463M deal with the US Special Operations Command and the $110M deal with the Air & Space Forces. As a whole, US Government Total Contract Value grew 111% sequentially.

was the laggard here, growing only 10% to $225M, due to uncertainty around contract timing. Despite weak growth, the deal pipeline remains strong with major contracts signed in Q2 including the $463M deal with the US Special Operations Command and the $110M deal with the Air & Space Forces. As a whole, US Government Total Contract Value grew 111% sequentially. International Government Revenue was the star of the show, growing 31% YoY to $76M, mainly driven by the UK where Palantir signed deals with the NHS, the UK Ministry of Defense, and the Royal Navy.

Author's Analysis

Here, we can see Revenue distribution by segment with Government Revenue accounting for more than half of the business at 57% of Revenue in Q2, while Commercial Revenue makes up the remaining 43%.

I expect Commercial Revenue to eventually make up the majority of Revenue given the fact that the company is rolling out more initiatives for commercial use such as the recently launched Artificial Intelligence Platform.

Author's Analysis

Besides, Commercial Customer growth has been robust as of lately. Although Palantir did not break down customers by segment in Q2, management did mention that US Commercial Customers grew 35% YoY to 161.

Author's Analysis

In aggregate, Total Customers grew 38% YoY to 421, and that is probably the most impressive thing coming out of the report. Why? That's because successfully onboarding customers is the first step to monetizing its platform, and the more customers it lands, the higher the opportunity to expand Revenue.

Over time, customers will eventually spend more on the platform. As you can see, Average Revenue Per Top 20 Customer continues to trend upwards, growing 15% YoY to $53M in Q2. This means that Palantir customers, in general, are investing more and more into the platform, which is a testament to its unique value proposition.

This is just the top 20 customers — Palantir has 401 other customers who could use more of Palantir’s platform.

Author's Analysis

As I see it, the most important growth metric to watch is Palantir’s customer count, not Revenue. The more customers Palantir acquires, the higher the opportunity for Palantir to monetize these customers as they grow within the platform.

Sure, it will take time for Revenue from new customers to trickle down the income statement, but overall, strong customer growth today will eventually lead to robust Revenue growth in the future.

This is especially crucial given recent developments in AI.

Fortunately, Palantir is in a great position to capture this emerging market with AIP, which the company launched a few months ago. Even so, Palantir is already seeing unprecedented demand for AIP with more than 300 additional enterprises that could turn into actual customers. As such, I expect strong customer growth in the next few quarters, and that will ultimately boost the company's top line for years to come.

As a result, the demand for AIP is unlike anything we have seen in the past twenty years. We are currently in discussions with more than three hundred additional enterprises to deploy AIP within their organizations, all of which are searching for an effective and secure means of adapting the latest large language models for use on their internal systems and proprietary data. We have built the integration platform that they require, and the traction we are seeing, only months after its release, has been transformative for our company. (Source: Palantir FY2023 Q2 Letter to Shareholders)

Profitability

Turning to profitability, Q2 Gross Profit was $426M, representing an 80% Gross Margin.

We can see that Gross Margins have been improving steadily over the last few quarters, and this is due to the gradual drop in Stock-based Compensation baked into Cost of Revenue.

Nonetheless, Palantir has really high Gross Margins which shows high earnings potential.

Author's Analysis

Palantir also reports Contribution Margins which is a measure of operational efficiency in terms of deploying its software to customers.

Contribution Profit, which is Gross Profit minus Sales & Marketing Expenses but excludes SBC, was $288M in Q2, which is a 54% Contribution Margin.

Author's Analysis

As you can see, Contribution Margins have been lower compared to past years and are two percentage points lower than last year, which shows management's priority in ramping up sales and marketing expenses to acquire as many new customers as possible — again, given growing interests in AI, it's wise for Palantir to be aggressive with customer acquisition.

Moving down the income statement, Operating Profit was $10M in Q2, which represents a 2% Operating Margin. This marks Palantir's second consecutive quarter of GAAP Operating profitability, demonstrating operating leverage within the business — I expect this trend to continue as the company scales further.

Author's Analysis

It's also important to note that SBC — both in absolute figures and as a percentage of Revenue — has been falling over the last few quarters, incrementally reducing the risks of shareholder dilution. Although SBC remains high at 21% of Revenue, the trend is down, which will put less pressure on the company's bottom line over time.

Author's Analysis

The impact of lower SBC is already evident as the company reported its third consecutive quarter of GAAP Net Income profitability in Q2, which was $28M at a 5% Net Margin.

Author's Analysis

While everyone is so happy about Palantir turning profitable, I want to point out that Palantir was profitable in Q2 solely because of higher Interest Income.

Compared to Q2 last year, Interest Income increased by $29M due to higher interest rates and new investments in US treasury securities. Excluding Interest Income, Palantir would have been unprofitable.

Palantir FY2023 Q2 10-Q

But all in all, Palantir has high earnings potential given its high Gross Margin profile of 80%. Profitability metrics across the board are improving as well, which shows economies of scale and operating leverage.

Although things are trending in the right direction, Palantir is still barely profitable on a GAAP basis due to high SBC. However, the pressures of SBC is becoming less and less severe. As such, there are many reasons to believe that Palantir's bottom line will continue to improve from here.

Financial Health

Moving on, Palantir has a fortress balance sheet with $3.1B of Cash and Short-term Investments. Total Debt stands at $0.2B, mostly in the form of operating lease liabilities. That leaves Palantir with a Net Cash position of about $2.9B, or roughly 10% of its market cap.

Author's Analysis

Free Cash Flow remains robust with a TTM FCF Margin of 18%. In Q2, FCF was $86M, representing a FCF Margin of 16%. While it looks great, it doesn't seem impressive with an SBC of $114M, or 21% of Revenue. In other words, SBC is 133% of FCF.

Author's Analysis

That said, SBC dilution is still an issue with shares outstanding growing 3.5% in the past year.

Data by YCharts

To negate the effects of shareholder dilution, the board of directors approved a $1B stock repurchase program. While this may look good on paper, my immediate reaction to the buyback program was rather negative. Here's why.

There are five ways to allocate excess capital:

Pay off debt Acquisitions Dividends Buybacks Organic growth Stash it

For option #1, Palantir has virtually zero debt. For option #2, Palantir is focused on in-house development. For option #3, dividends are usually reserved for mature companies — Palantir is anything but.

That leaves us with the last three options.

For option #4, buybacks are reasonable when the stock is undervalued. The problem for Palantir is that management announced the buyback program after the stock rallied more than 100% — they should have announced it a few quarters ago when the stock was trading at single digits. I welcome stock repurchases, but only when valuations look attractive (more on valuation later).

That said, the only two responsible capital allocation strategies, in my opinion, are option #5 and #6.

Given the massive growth opportunities in big data analytics and AI, I think Palantir should be focusing on reinvesting a good chunk of its capital back into the business for organic growth.

The rest of the capital should be stashed for rainy days (or buybacks when the valuation is attractive).

That said, the buyback program seems questionable. It seems to be an artificial way for the company to grow EPS. Besides, the buyback does little to offset the company's high SBC dilution.

As we've discussed earlier, growth has been slowing down significantly — I would prefer management spending more to revive that growth, which, I assume, would produce stronger EPS growth.

Outlook

Turning to the outlook, management provided the following Q3 and FY2023 guidance:

Author's Analysis

First, management expects Revenue to grow by about 16% in Q3. That means growth is set to reaccelerate from Q2's growth of just 13%.

Management also raised their full-year guidance by $2M (previously, their midpoint guidance was $2,210M) to "in excess of" $2,212M, or a growth rate of at least 16% for the full year.

With that said, assuming $555M Revenue in Q3 and $2,212M Revenue in FY2023, Q4 Revenue is expected to be at least $598M, which is an 18% YoY growth rate.

In other words, Q2 Revenue growth is the trough and growth is expected to reaccelerate moving forward — I suspect a smaller negative impact from SPAC investments as well as continued traction from AIP to be the major drivers for this reacceleration.

Author's Analysis

Additionally, Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit is expected to be about $137M, which is a ~25% Margin. For FY2023, Adjusted Operating Profit is expected to be at least $576M, which is a ~26% Margin. This also means that management expects Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit of at least $179M, which means an Adjusted Operating Margin of ~30% if Q4 Revenue turns out to be $598M.

As you can see below, Adjusted Operating Margin was 25% in Q2, which means that profitability is expected to improve for the rest of the year, which is great to see.

Author's Analysis

Furthermore, the deal pipeline remains strong,

Total Contract Value booked was $642M, up 64% sequentially.

booked was $642M, up 64% sequentially. Billings was $603 million, up 52% YoY.

The growth of these metrics is important because it tells us about Palantir’s deal pipeline which will eventually be recognized as revenue. Seeing that TCV and Billings are both growing faster than Revenue means that there’s higher growth potential than meets the eye.

This is supported by the 66 deals of at least $1M closed in Q2.

Palantir FY2023 Q2 Investor Presentation

Also of important note, management expects S&P 500 inclusion following Q3 results, which could be a major catalyst for the stock.

We anticipate that we will become eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 after we report our financial results for Q3 2023 in early November. (Source: Palantir FY2023 Q2 Letter to Shareholders)

All things considered, the outlook looks bright for Palantir as growth is set to reaccelerate, profitability is set to improve, and the company is set to join the S&P 500.

Valuation

Year-to-date, Palantir stock is up 135%. Most of the gains were made following Q1 results when the company launched AIP and guided for GAAP Net Income Profitability for FY2023. Despite the rally, Palantir's stock is still down 60%+ from its all-time high of $45.

More importantly, after a two-year-long downtrend, the stock is finally trading above its 200-day SMA. As such, the primary trend seems to have flipped to the upside and we could potentially see higher highs and higher lows in the next few quarters. But given the recent price surge, I wouldn't be surprised if the stock retreats close to the 200-day SMA before its next leg up.

Data by YCharts

In terms of multiples, Palantir now trades at an EV to Revenue multiple of 14.4x, which is a significant discount from its peak multiple of 62.3x — the multiple compression is well deserved given Palantir's slowing Revenue growth.

That said, a 14.4x EV to Revenue multiple is not cheap for a company growing at just 13% in the most recent quarter. However, the markets are pricing in a reacceleration of growth in future quarters due to recent developments with AIP, thus the higher valuation multiple today compared to where it was a year ago.

Data by YCharts

Looking at my DCF model, here are my key assumptions:

Revenue Growth : Follows analyst estimates for the first three years and gradually drops to just 14% by 2032. I think my growth rate assumptions are fairly reasonable given the company's growth opportunities in AI, big data, and escalating geopolitical tension.

: Follows analyst estimates for the first three years and gradually drops to just 14% by 2032. I think my growth rate assumptions are fairly reasonable given the company's growth opportunities in AI, big data, and escalating geopolitical tension. Operating Expenses : As a percentage of Revenue, Operating Expenses will drop from 75% in 2023 to just 45% in 2032 as the company gains economies of scale.

: As a percentage of Revenue, Operating Expenses will drop from 75% in 2023 to just 45% in 2032 as the company gains economies of scale. SBC: As a percentage of Revenue, SBC will continue its decline from 20% in 2023 to 7% by 2030 and beyond.

Author's Analysis

Based on the assumptions above, I project $9.5B in Revenue by 2032, at a 31% FCF Margin. For reference, Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) have FCF Margins of 30%, 29%, and 35%, respectively, so my FCF Margin assumption for Palantir is quite reasonable. It could be higher than these big tech firms since Palantir is a pure software business, but I just want to be conservative with my model.

Author's Analysis

That said, assuming a perpetual growth rate of 2.5% and a discount rate of 10%, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $13.08 for Palantir stock, which is slightly lower than the average analyst price target of $13.90.

Author's Analysis

If I did not add back SBC, my price target would have been much lower, at just $9.96.

Regardless, I think Palantir stock is slightly overvalued — but I find myself in a dilemma.

Should I take profits and find other opportunities elsewhere?

What if I miss out on the next leg up?

Should I add to my position?

But what if the AI hype loses steam and the stock sells off from here?

Fortunately, I have a plan in place, and instead of battling with my emotions, I stuck to my plan, which is to trim my position if the stock goes 20% above my fair value estimate, or about $15 a share.

That's exactly what I did.

By trimming my position instead of completely selling out, I greatly reduced my FOMO (fear of missing out) on upcoming rallies.

And knowing that I've reduced my exposure after the recent rally, I greatly increased my JOMO (joy of missing out) on big drops.

That's finding a healthy balance between FOMO and JOMO, and that gave me peace of mind in investing in Palantir.

Risks

Dilution

Here’s how dilution works. If you think Palantir deserves a $50B market cap, with 2.1B shares outstanding, Palantir should be priced at about $24 a share.

But if SBC remains high, shares outstanding are likely to increase — let's say it increases to 2.5B. Then, a $50B market cap means that Palantir will be priced at $20 a share, which is about 20% lower than what it would have been if shares outstanding remained at 2.1B.

That’s dilution — which pressures upside potential — and with a high SBC of 20%+, Palantir is no stranger to dilution. "Fortunately", Palantir just announced a $1B share buyback program, which should somewhat offset shareholder dilution.

Growth Slowdown

Growth should reaccelerate in the back half of 2023. The question is: Can Palantir return to high growth mode (20%+ growth) in the following years and justify its high valuation?

If it doesn't, the stock could be punished once again.

Thesis

The ultimate bull thesis for Palantir is that the company will replace legacy data and operations infrastructure through its four core platforms: Foundry, Gotham, Apollo, and AIP.

Although growth is slowing down, the company still has a long growth runway ahead due to the developments in big data analytics and AI.

Despite the recent rally, I think there’s more upside potential due to improved profitability, the official launch of AIP, and S&P 500 inclusion — the FOMO is real.

On the other side, I think there may be some downside due to overvaluation and the 135% rise YTD — the stock might take a breather, so it gives me JOMO.

To be honest, following the recent rally, I had too much FOMO and too little JOMO. Fortunately, having a set plan prevented me from going crazy — trimming my position helped me fine-tune that FOMO-JOMO balance.