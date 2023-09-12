Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In 10 Years To Buy These 5% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats

Sep. 12, 2023 7:05 AM ETBKH, NWN
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bankruptcy is a normal part of capitalism and can lead to the cleansing of inefficient companies.
  • Utilities are the lowest risk sector, with a 66% smaller risk of a permanent 70+% loss in stock price than U.S. stocks in general.
  • Right now, the market is fixated on higher interest costs hurting utilities. The market is missing something big, creating a coiled spring opportunity.
  • Over 18 months, most utilities can pass on all higher costs to customers. The market looks out 12 months. Once rates stop rising, this sector is likely to pop.
  • This article showcases two 5% yielding dividend king utilities, with 52 and 68-year dividend growth streaks, trading at the highest yields in 10 and 20 years, respectively. Both are solid utilities that have been around for nearly 150 years and have been raising dividends through much more extreme economic and interest rate conditions than this. Both could deliver Buffett-like returns through 2025 and more than triple over the next decade, about twice the return potential of the S&P 500.
Money rain. Yes I did it! Portrait of joyous winner, young woman in casual shirt standing with clenched fists and closed eyes, celebrating victory and richness.

Khosrork

If past history was all there was to the game, the richest people would be librarians." - Warren Buffett.

Financial science is like social sciences; there is logic to the mayhem, but it's not a hard science like physics or

