Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adobe Q3 Earnings Preview: Beat And Raise Is Highly Likely

Sep. 11, 2023 10:30 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)1 Comment
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Adobe Inc. is set to report Q3 results amid an amazing year for software companies, especially ones that are expected to significantly benefit from AI-related products.
  • Fueled by optimism regarding its Firefly offering, Adobe's stock has significantly outperformed the market year-to-date, recovering all the way back to its historical valuation.
  • Key factors to watch in the report include the progress of the company's AI ambitions and Figma deal, as well as the resiliency of its core businesses.
  • I expect ADBE to beat and raise, but coming at an elevated price, Adobe's shareholders should acknowledge the possibility of a selloff even in case of a report that exceeds estimates.

Adobe San Francisco Office Exterior

hapabapa

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to report its third-quarter results on Thursday September 14th, after market close. Somewhat quietly compared to other AI winners like Nvidia (NVDA), the leader of creative and design

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.29K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 11:24 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (797)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions on the analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.