Ian Tuttle

Investment Thesis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) allows users to create their own games, virtual worlds, and experiences using its platform. It's a business that should be highly stable. And yet, it fails to be stable enough to support its premium valuation.

With another quarter of earnings results behind us, I believe I was naive to be bullish on this stock.

The thing with investing is that nobody asks hard questions while the business is performing well.

But when a company reports a lackluster set of results, suddenly, you and everyone else, become a little skeptical. And that's the problem here. Simply put, Roblox's valuation is too rich for a company that's facing an uncertain path ahead.

Rapid Recap

In my previous bullish analysis, I said,

Roblox is growing at around 20% CAGR. That's clearly not a company that is in hyper-growth mode, but if Roblox can convince investors that it's stably growing at 20%, this would positively entice investors to reconsider the stock.

Above we see the qualifier I harbored. If Roblox can stably grow at 20% CAGR.

Today, I no longer believe that Roblox can achieve this target. Since Roblox can no longer be regarded to be in premium growth mode (considered CAGR of over 20%), investors will be overstressing its bottom line profitability as a result of its slower revenue growth rates. Thus, with this framing in mind, let's discuss Roblox's near-term prospects.

Roblox's Near-Term Prospects

In this part, I'll first discuss Roblox's vision, before addressing that vision with tangible figures.

Roblox declares that its product strategy revolves around its view to connect 1 billion daily active users (DAUs) worldwide and transform it into an essential daily utility for users of all ages.

The problem here is that its growth strategy is reliant on International expansion. This will bring up with DAUs (Daily Active Users), but won't necessarily translate into strong revenues. Why?

Because International users are monetized at lower rates than those of the United States and Canada. Roblox asserts that it's important for it to have a diverse base. But I'm not convinced that's truly the case. Instead, it's perhaps the case that for now, it has saturated its top markets (US and Canada).

The other strategy that may deliver a strong bookings increase is Roblox's drive toward expanding the age of its user base beyond those under 13. Admittedly, I don't know exactly how this will unfold, but clearly, it's a move in a positive direction and something we should continue to monitor going forward.

Nonetheless, the problem I have with this narrative is that its tangible figures highlight a problem.

RBLX Q2 2023

As you can see above, Roblox's growth in the US and Canada is slowing down. The majority of its growth comes from the Rest of the World, including Brazil which was 38% y/y in Q2 2023. These are countries that notoriously monetize at lower rates than Roblox's US and Canada markets.

And we see this translated into Roblox's financials, see below.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Volatile

RBLX revenue growth rates

As implied throughout, it's difficult to get comfortable with the sort of growth rates that Roblox can grow at consistently going forward. And if investors can't get comfortable with its business as a growth story, their eyes will more intensely focus on its underlying profitability, and that's not strong enough to support Roblox's valuation.

Profitability Poses Problems

Roblox aims to achieve positive operating leverage by ensuring that its bookings growth outpaces its expenses. However, Roblox has its work cut out in the near term.

RBLX Q2 2023

Yes, Roblox carries approximately $2 billion of net cash. That's clearly a significant proportion of its market cap, amounting to more than 10% of its market cap being made up of cash.

Nevertheless, the fact remains, that investors are not buying into Roblox's stock for the cash it holds on its balance sheet.

Investors are keen to back Roblox as a growth story with an attractive narrative. One that is backed by tangible figures that, for now, Roblox fails to deliver on this element.

RBLX's Valuation -- Perhaps Already Fairly Valued?

Data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Roblox's multiple has compressed. And indeed, I previously believed that Roblox was cheaply valued. But I also thought that Roblox's revenues could be relied on for 20% CAGR. And that's the problem with the investment premise.

I wanted to believe that Roblox was a steady compounder. And with a steady compounder, particularly one that's close to breakeven on a cash flow basis, investors are typically willing to pay around 5x forward sales.

The problem here is that Roblox is already priced at this multiple without the steady financials to support its valuation.

The Bottom Line

In hindsight, my earlier bullish outlook on Roblox now appears overly optimistic. The company's growth rate, which I once hoped would remain around 20% CAGR, has slowed, raising concerns about its profitability.

Further, Roblox's ambitious goal of connecting 1 billion daily active users (DAUs) globally relies heavily on international expansion, which could increase DAUs but may not necessarily translate into higher revenues due to lower monetization rates outside the United States and Canada.

This uncertainty in growth rates places greater emphasis on Roblox's underlying profitability, which currently doesn't appear strong enough to justify its valuation. Although Roblox has substantial cash reserves, investors are more interested in its growth potential, which, given its recent performance, might not meet their expectations.

Roblox's current valuation, while compressed, still appears high, considering its challenges in delivering the expected growth rates. Initially, I had hoped for steady, reliable growth, but the company's financials do not yet support such optimism, leaving its valuation seemingly stretched.