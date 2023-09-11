Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The 1-Minute Market Report September 11, 2023

Erik Conley
Summary

  • The market is still in the process of digesting its gains and broadening its participation.
  • September is off to a negative start, and history shows that September is the weakest month of the year, on average.
  • Since the recent market peak on July 31, both the S&P 500 and the Top 7 cohort are down by 2.7%.

smart teenager girl in glasses and a black dress shows statistics on diagrams on a blue background

Traimak_Ivan/iStock via Getty Images

Originally posted on September 10, 2023

In this weekly market report, we look at the various asset classes, industries, equity categories, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.

Erik Conley
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

David 99
Today, 11:51 AM
Thank you for a report grounded in reality.
