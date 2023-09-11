Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 11, 2023 10:15 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), BMYMP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.45K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Giovanni Caforio - Chairman of the Board & CEO

Christopher Boerner - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Great. Well, thanks. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. I'm Terence Flynn, the U.S. biopharma analyst at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to kick-off the conference this morning with Bristol-Myers.

Before we get started, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep.

Joining us today from the company, we have Giovanni Caforio, Chairman and CEO; and Chris Boerner, who is Chief Operating Officer and CEO Elect, will take over in November. But thank you very much both for being here and congrats both on next steps.

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you. Good to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terence Flynn

So I thought we get started. There's obviously some news over the last couple of weeks on the IRA. And it impacts companies across the sector. Obviously, Bristol has a couple of drugs that will be under negotiation here. And so I just wanted to start to know if there's anything you're doing to kind of navigate this post IRA world that the industry will be dealing with here in the 2026 time frame.

Christopher Boerner

Well, maybe I'll take that one, Terence. So first, I think at a macro level, we've been anticipating IRA and the price setting components of IRA for some amount of time. So what I would say, at the highest level is that we feel very good about the team that we have in place to navigate this, the capabilities that we've built. Importantly, we've connected those capabilities to key parts of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.