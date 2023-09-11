PictureLake

Leaks about strong IPO demand could be a bearish sign. (0:15) Citi opens catalyst watch on Microsoft (MSFT). (3:02) Meta (META) already aiming for more powerful AI model. (3:44)

Our top story so far today:

The IPO for British chip design firm Arm Holdings (ARM) is strongly oversubscribed and gaining traction, according to several reports.

Demand for Arm, which is majority owned by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), is strong enough for the deal to price at the top of its range of $47 to $51 or even above it, Reuters says. That would value the company at about $54 billion.

Pricing details could still change as orders come in from investors. And additional shares will not be sold as SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to retain its 90.6% ownership stake.

But Craig Coben, former global head of equity capital markets at BofA and now managing director at Seda Experts, is skeptical.

He writes in the FT: "Does this mean that the float is a blowout? No. Leaks like this mean nothing. Seriously. Just ignore."

"Investors routinely overstate the size of their interest in an IPO. Hedge funds especially," he says. "They know that companies and underwriters will favor so-called ‘long-only’ investors in allocating IPO shares, and so they will inflate their order, often at the outset, to give themselves some optionality around the deal."

If anything, these leaks are a "marginally bearish signal," he adds. "Why hype a deal if it already has a lot of momentum? You’re just going to generate more inflated orders from ever-spivvier investors. ("Spivvy" means flashy but often shady—a good UK slang word of the day.)

Elsewhere among the new issues, Instacart (CART) disclosed that it is setting an offer price of between $26 and $28 for its upcoming IPO.

The grocery delivery and pickup company said it would issue 22 million shares in total, made up of 14.1 million newly issued shares from the company and 7.9 million shares from selling stockholders.

The deal would raise $594 million at the midpoint of the indicated range and be valued at close to $7.8 billion.

Instacart also revealed in its filing that orders grew from 223.4 million in 2021 to 262.6 million in 2022, up 18%.

In today’s market action:

Stocks are higher following a tech-led selloff in the previous week. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up +0.5%, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is up +0.6%, and the Dow (DJI) is trailing up +0.3%.

Growth is getting a leg up from Tesla (TSLA), which Morgan Stanley named a Top Pick. You can get the full details on that in today’s morning Wall Street Breakfast podcast.

There was little on the economic front, and Fed speakers are in the blackout period. But the calendar gets busy later in the week, headlined by the latest CPI figures.

Rates are up some. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is still around 4.3%, and the 2-year (US2Y) is still around 5%.

In commodities, copper futures (HG1:COM) rebounded after touching a three-week low on Friday. Prices were helped by a weaker dollar (DXY) and strong loan demand in top consumer China.

Among active stocks:

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) reported mixed quarterly results. It beat on earnings per share but missed on revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT) rose after Citi opened up a 90-day positive catalyst watch on the stock.

Analyst Tyler Radke, who has a Buy rating and a $420 price target, says shares have lagged on a relative basis after the company's most recent earnings report, but several AI-related events could give the stock another jolt. These include the general availability and monetization of flagship generative AI products such as CoPilot, better Azure data, and a stabilizing PC market.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares rose after the company announced it had extended an agreement with Apple (AAPL) to supply modem chips until 2026. Qualcomm said it would supply Snapdragon 5G Modem‑RF Systems for smartphone launches over the next three years.

In other news of note:

Meta Platforms (META) is developing a new AI model that aims to be just as powerful as OpenAI's latest ChatGPT version.

The new model, which could be ready next year, is designed to be a lot more powerful than the company’s Llama 2, which was released two months ago. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meta's latest AI model will help companies build services that produce text, analysis, and other output, according to people familiar with the matter.

Training for the new AI system - developed by a top-level AI product group formed by Mark Zuckerberg - is expected to start in early 2024.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner:

Barclays outlined a slowing global growth scenario for 2024, saying its base case is for a mild slowdown across the U.S. and Europe, along with continued weakness out of China.

They predict that the world economy will "moderate from 2.8% growth in 2023 to 2.3% in 2024."

Its economists say the U.S. should avoid a material recession, but Western central banks are likely to stay in higher-for-longer mode as inflation stays above 2% for "several more quarters."

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo sees some economic red flags in the U.S.

They say there are "some cracks in the economy that are starting to appear" that include lower savings rates and higher credit card debt for households, along with higher delinquencies on mortgages and auto loans.