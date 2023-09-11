Stefonlinton/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) has for sure been the most exciting railroad company to follow and to own in recent years. The former Canadian Pacific, a little company compared to its other Class 1 peers, managed to beat out Canadian National (CNI) by buying Kansas City Southern, creating a one-of-a-kind railroad. To be precise, it is the only North-American railroad operating directly in the three countries of the continent, as it is shown in the map I used later on in the article.

Summary of previous coverage

Some SA readers may know what I have been up to with railroads. It all started by studying Warren Buffett's investment in BNSF. I highly recommend reading this article I wrote to lay the foundation of my assessing thought process when I now look at a railroad.

Here I learned assessing criteria for capital intensive businesses such as earning power (pre-tax earnings/interest expense), operating efficiency, use of capital (capex, ROIC, shareholder returns), and - of course - cash flow.

When I applied these metrics to the then Canadian Pacific, I found out its earning power was 6.2, low in the industry, but not that bad considering the Kansas City Southern acquisition which made Canadian Pacific issue U.S. $6.7 billion notes and a U.S.$500 million term loan to fund the cash consideration component. In terms of efficiency, Canadian Pacific used to have an operating ratio a little below 60% before the deal. Considering the company had a 77% in 2012, we were before a deep change over the last decade. In terms of fuel efficiency, it was performing rather well, though never at pace with Canadian National (0.96 of fuel per 1,000 GTMs vs. 0.84). In terms of safety, it was the best railroad in the industry.

Its use of capital was quite good, with over 50% of its capex (C$1.55 billion in 2022) used for maintenance and 19% used in network enhancements. In particular, the C$500 million used to acquire 5,900 new covered hoppers was particularly fruitful, considering the growing importance of grain due to the war in Ukraine. Canadian Pacific's ROIC was a very good 16.7% at the end of 2020. Following the Kansas City Southern, it understandably plunged to 8.2%. It will take some time to see the return of the huge amount of capital deployed for this acquisition.

Canadian Pacific proved responsible in its use of cash, pausing its share repurchases after the KCS deal, targeting to reach a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5. Its dividend payout ratio is very healthy and it is usually below 20%.

The new company appears to have ample room for large shareholder returns once the balance sheet is deleveraged.

A few months ago, my research went a step further with an in-depth analysis of the financials of each Class 1 railroads over the past decade. This was needed because railroads are slow-moving businesses and need time to pay back investors. In the article "Riding The Rails Of Profit: Canadian Pacific", I showed the whole past decade of the company up to the point it closed the KCS deal.

Overall, the company seemed a bit expensive compared to its peers, with an upside only in a bull case scenario. This is why I chose Canadian National as my favorite pick.

The First CPKC Report

Even though Canadian Pacific is still not part of my portfolio, it is not a company I want to overlook. Here I want to go over the latest results the company shared to see how the company is starting to perform since the merger was approved.

We can't overlook that we are considering a company in a deep transition and transformation. Past metrics, in this case, may be not as useful to understand the overall trajectory of the newly formed railroad. In fact, synergies might play a big role that could swing the needle in one sense or the other, depending on how they are carried out.

During the earnings call, Keith Creel, CPKS President and CEO, while excited for the future prospects of the company (and who wouldn't be?), did have to admit this past quarter was rather challenging for the company. After all, rail traffic slowed down pretty much everywhere.

These results need to be looked at through the correct perspective. In fact, since the two former railroads are combining for the first time their results, we have a 44% increase in total revenues.

If we compare the results to the combined results of both companies in the same quarter last year, we have only a 2% increase. So, we have to look at the data below in this double-sided way.

CPKC Q2 Earnings Presentation

We must say that a 2% revenue increase is not bad at all for a quarter where many railroads reported decreasing revenues. Canadian Pacific was helped, in particular, by Canadian grain, which is its largest commodity. Given the very good 2022 harvest, the company is still transporting tons of grain through its network. The other strong performing segment was automotive. The newly formed network links very well to major auto manufacturing hubs in North America, as this map shows.

CPKC Earnings Presentation

As automakers are still destocking and delivering finally finished vehicles, volumes are up YoY and are expected to remain strong for the rest of the year. Here, we have to spend a few words on one particular tailwind Canadian Pacific is set to benefit from: nearshoring. Mexico is in fact becoming the go-to destination for many manufacturing companies that want to move out of China and bring their production activities closer to the U.S., while keeping costs low. As Deloitte explains, this emerging trend is positioning Mexico as an international logistics hub. Canadian Pacific will be the main railroad serving this trend. In addition, to further support the expected growing traffic, the company, together with CSX (CSX), is acquiring Genesse & Wyoming's Meridian & Bigbee Class III railroad to create a new corridor between Meridian, Mississippi, and Burkville, Alabama. In addition, there are trackage rights over CSX from Burkeville to Montgomery, Alabama. This will improve operations and traffic.

Now, back to freight revenues.

Potash was down 18% because of a major mechanical failure at Canpotex's Portland Volk Terminal that happened in April. Coal volumes were up 1% on the quarter but revenue went down 3%. The company should, however, enjoy favorable comparables in the back half of the year, because of last year's outage of Teck's Elkview mine.

On the intermodal side, Q2 revenue was down 10% coupled with a 4% volume decline. As the company's management said during the earnings call: "domestic intermodal was challenged by soft market demand, high inventories across North America, and certainly a more competitive over the road rates".

Looking at the combined operating expenses, we see a 12% increase (8% considering FX). In particular, while fuel was down because of decreasing prices, compensation grew considerably as the company kept on hiring even though traffic slowed down.

CPKC Earnings Presentation

No wonder CPKC reported an operating ratio that was 70.3% and the core adjusted combined operating ratio came in at 64.6%. EPS was C$1.42 and core adjusted combined EPS was C$0.83. Fuel efficiency deteriorated 11% for the quarter and 5% for the first half (1.036 and 1.009 respectively). In terms of efficiency, the company has to learn to run its operations smoothly. We can give it a pass, since combining two networks is, for sure, a hard endeavor. We will see in a year what the company has been able to achieve.

Let's look at the use of capital. For the first six months, capex increased by 73.5%. For the quarter, we moved up by 69.7% to C$628 million. As explained, the company targets an annual capex with the C$2.6-C$2.8 range from 2023 to 2028. This should help us see growing free cash flow as the company's net income is expected to increase due to volume growth and, more importantly, to better efficiency.

CPKC Investor Presentation

As said, the company is working hard to pay off its debt and deleverage its balance sheet. Just in the past quarter, Canadian Pacific repaid LT debt of C$610 million. At the same time, the company issued C$550 million of commercial paper. This means the company is transitioning rapidly from a LT debt structure to a short-term debt structure, which can be paid rapidly through cash flow generation. Overall, this is a positive trend. In particular, it is part of the way to bring down the leverage ratio and make the company's balance sheet stronger, as shown in the slide below taken from the latest investor presentation.

CPKC Investor Presentation

Outlook

Unlike its main peer, whose guidance was more conservative, Canadian Pacific said it expects volume growth starting in the back half of 2023. I am not sure this will happen, as I actually see the economy slowing down for at least two quarters as the effect of high interest rates have yet to be fully felt (who has postponed a big purchase because of this? I know many who are deciding to keep their car or keep renting their home instead of buying one).

Over a longer-term horizon, the company confirmed its 2024-2028 outlook made up of high single-digit revenue growth and a 90% FCF conversion rate among its main goals.

CPKC Investor Presentation

Valuation

If we give credit to the company's plan, here are some numbers we can expect it to report. I considered a revenue growth of 2% for 2023 and then a 6% growth for 2024 that increases to a 9% growth in 2028.

At the same time, I assumed the operating ratio will be 65% this year, to then decrease to 62% in 2024 and then stay around 59% for the remaining years. I used 2022's net income/revenue ratio of 32% as a constant ratio through these years. I believe the company can do better than that.

Author, with estimates based on CPKC guidance

Considering the FCF conversion rate the company wants to achieve, we see in the last line the expected FCF. This gives us a 2023 price/FCF of 25 and a fwd 2028 multiple of 17. This is a conservative estimate, and I think the company can reach better numbers, thus lowering its multiples. However, even though I am really interested in the company, I want to make sure its management is able to perform well before I jump in. I may miss a partial upwards movement, but with railroads, once one is sure the company can perform well, the investment is to be held onto for years and years, giving it a lot of time to compound.

Conclusion

For sure, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is very alluring and it has many tailwinds going for it. However, I still don't see it trading at such a compelling valuation to make it a screaming buy right now. In addition, for me it is key to see how its management will handle the transition before I can fully understand if it will become a true cash cow or if it will struggle more than expected to reach important synergies. This is why I keep my rating as a hold.