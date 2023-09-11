Tero Vesalainen

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had a lot of mixed news in the second quarter results. The last article discussed the effects of Barbie on cash flow and investor sentiment. This one follows up with an even bigger discovery of cash in the form of an accounting item. Management literally has years of cash to collect. Then there are unbilled receivables. This all was compounded by paying payables before they were due.

Management raised the free cash flow goal while lowering EBITDA. Given the accounting issues that's not a surprise. It's very likely that this leveraged buyout just got a cash flow boost (if they just bill and collect receivables) that will last for some time to come at a time when cash flow is needed from a very unusual source that I have seen as an accountant several times but is rare in large companies.

Cash Flow Historical Improvement

The one thing that's most important to a leveraged acquisition is that cash flow increases and fast. Therefore, the news that free cash flow was roughly $1.7 billion (with only a minor amount of that due to the strikes) is a huge accomplishment at a time when this leveraged company needed exactly that kind of accomplishment. Management recently increased the free cash flow outlook even more for the third quarter thanks to the success of the recent "Barbie" movie.

Here's the cash flow progress so far and a review of the progress made. Next up will be the accounting issues that should unexpectedly add to cash flows. That could well raise free cash flow projections steadily for some time to come.

But let us look at the history first for some context.

Warner Bros. Discovery Free Cash Flow and Debt Ratio Trends (Warner Bros. Discovery Supplemental Schedules Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Reporting)

The trend that matters actually begins with the acquisition in the last fiscal year. The full effect of that acquisition really was not apparent until the third quarter because that was the first full quarter after the acquisition.

Management did close the acquisition around April 12, 2022. But the that first quarter in which the acquisition closed was a combination of housecleaning, acquisition costs, and really opening doors to see where the "skeletons" were. Management eventually found a lot to do. The one-time acquisition costs practically "dried up" any cash flow. (Note: the dried up cash flow points to how poorly the acquired assets cash flowed).

We now know that poor cash flow was due to management not billing and not collecting money owed. That was in addition to previously discussed issues (and there were a lot of those as well).

Once management started "housecleaning," that's guaranteed to distort results until that completes. Now it's a year later, and the market was fretting about cash flow because there really was no meaningful cash flow from the acquired assets compared to the purchase price. Mr. Market, of course, expects that extremely poor cash flow to continue until it's proven otherwise. The management quote shown next should have made an impact on that reaction.

Personally, I figured had the assets been run correctly that cash flow from operating activities (for the combined company) would have been in the $20 million neighborhood (give or take). So, the reported cash flow until now demonstrates just how far off from "correctly run" things were.

Surprising Cash Source To Improve Cash Flow

There has been a lot of operational issues and second guessing about several of these assets. But the cash flow improvement demonstrates that just taking action was bound to improve the situation. Fine tuning the strategy of turning those acquired assets around can happen along the way. But there were some huge basic functions just not getting done such as:

" And we have talked about this in the past, cash was never an objective in 3/4 of this company. And so, when we went in and looked at the enormous amount of uncollected receivables, the enormous delays and even sending out invoices, the willingness to just pay our suppliers before even payments are due, it was just never a focus area. The discussion of a 10% margin business or a project, is that a good project? Could be but it could be a bad project if it takes 3 or 4 years to get the cash in after you deploy the capital."

This quote comes from Gunnar Wiedenfels (Chief Financial Officer) answering a question (during the second quarter conference call) as to where the cash is coming from. One thing he mentioned was that they found a bunch of habits and processes (or lack thereof) that indicated that cash was not that important.

It's hard to over emphasize just how bad things were run with the acquired assets. When things are as bad as the quote above implies, then you will make progress even with the headwinds the market is worried about.

Taking some very rough numbers, let us see what this could be. Back in 2021, the second quarter, management showed roughly $8 billion in revenue for the acquired assets. The comment above is "three or four years" so let's annualize that and take it times 3 which is $96 billion. If only 10% of that was not billed, then there is very roughly $9 billion in additional money that can be obtained simply by billing the customer and collecting the money. You don't even have to add any more money for uncollected accounts receivable. Clearly, there is quite a bit of room for more cash flow just using a rough estimate. You can be conservative at "only" $1 billion or $2 billion, and it is still a huge number by any means. This is just a very rough example to show just how big an issue this may well be when management finally figures out the total situation.

(Note that the full year adjustment for these assets was $33 billion in 2021.)

No matter how you look at it, the uncollected and unbilled receivables are a huge find that far outweighs just about any other issue out there. I remember as an accountant trying to fix something like this. We put boxes of unprocessed material on tables in a room and told the clerks to do the most recent stuff first and work your way back. It took "forever" but it was well worth the time as it's "free money." The expenses are already through the financials. So, every dollar you collect heads straight to cash flow with only minimum deductions.

Clearly cash is important to Warner Bros. Discovery and the results show what happens when you start collecting that outstanding amounts due as well as put into place some basic cash handling procedures. When it comes to "low hanging fruit" this is about as low on the tree as you can get.

This is a very basic step to get "cash flow going" until the changes you made take effect. Management really did not exactly break down the cash flow improvement in a lot of detail. But investors can get the basic idea that the acquisition needed a thorough overhaul when statements like that are made.

More importantly, any cash collected from something like this will aid cash flow at a time when management wants to repay as much debt as possible to deleverage as rapidly as possible. With an ongoing double strike, the more debt repaid now, the better. It's always better to face the post-strike era with less debt.

Then there's a second cash management issue that's chewing up a lot of working capital. They're paying invoices before they are due. That gets classified as corporate insanity as it results in more debt than necessary to run the company. Boy... do you pay for paying ahead of time. Just adjusting invoices to paying when due can easily be another nine-digit addition to the numbers above. Between the two problems noted in the quote, you are likely talking billions of dollars for Warner Bros. Discovery to recoup and use to repay debt.

Don't Forget Operations

Management also has continuing improvements from operations.

The DTC segment avoided major losses for the second quarter in a row. Even though results backtracked a little bit, the result was still a major improvement over the previous fiscal year second quarter. Investors should figure probably a positive roughly $600 million per quarter improvement for the current fiscal year for the improvements noted here. A good portion of that will show as an improvement in cash flow a year early.

The studio division will be reporting a good third quarter resulting from the Barbie movie with lessor benefits from gaming and other related items (DVDs) to follow.

All of this will "pile on" any cash flow improvements from accounting.

Barry Diller Interview

This interview had a particularly negative outlook for the industry. The industry certainly faces a sea of changes ahead. As far as the industry collapsing and all the other dire forecasts, that remains to be seen. Many industries go through a lot of changes without collapsing in the process.

The big deal here for the market is that the accounting issues are likely to far outweigh any comments by Mr. Diller for the time being. Management can use the cash gained by fixing accounting to have more flexibility in the areas Mr. Diller discussed.

Guidance

Management just recently lowered the second quarter guidance EBITDA to $10.5 to $$11 billion. That is very roughly a 5% change from the previous range. Mr. Market of course took this to be a jarring adjustment even though statistically, such a small change is well within the expected range of outcomes (even if it is on the low side). This announcement does not come close to offsetting the cash that will be generated through better cash management and fixing accounting procedures.

Even the latest revision is a huge improvement for the acquired assets over what happened last year when one-time acquisition charges (before "house cleaning" which added more charges later) meant the only cash flow was from previously owned assets.

The Future

Evidently, things were so bad when management finally got control of the acquisition, that some mistakes could be made (and probably were) but the results were still overwhelmingly positive.

Now management can add accounting to the long list of things fixed. There will be a one-time boost in cash flow simply by collecting accounts receivable and paying bills when due rather than ahead of time. That one-time boost should be spread over several quarters. That's likely to be updated in the future. The accounts receivable may turn out to be the largest single issue facing this company as management discussed years in the quote above. But paying bills ahead of time can easily be a nine-figure issue as well. Cash management is hugely important. If things were not billed as management implies (let alone not collected), then receivables are not even in the books. This totally goofs up proper ratio calculations.

Deleveraging quickly is a big issue when a company has a lot of debt. Therefore any "found cash" is going to be a huge benefit in the early stages of deleveraging as it quickly lowers the financial risk.

Warner Bros. Discovery Summary Of Debt Progress (Warner Bros. Discovery Earnings Conference Call Slides Second Quarter 2023)

The leverage ratio is being reduced both through the growth of EBITDA as well as the reduction of debt. Even though management reduced EBITDA guidance, it still shows progress over the previous year. That EBITDA is highly unlikely to include the cash generated by improving accounting. Traditionally, these kinds of assets, when run correctly generate a lot of cash. Management may be in the position of generating a lot of cash before they get things running correctly.

More importantly, the average debt due time (known as duration) is 14 years. Therefore, management can handle the debt requirements through repayments and the outstanding lines of credit. Management is in fact well on its way to repaying 20% of the original net debt balance.

Sooner or later, the assets will have to perform as management expects. But what's clear right now is that a lot of basic business type decisions simply were either not made or they were mis-prioritized.

Management selected a new CEO for the CNN division. This follows a decision to head back into news streaming. This is just one place where a diversified company like this one can offset at least some of what is happening with the dual strikes.

The other thing about the strikes is there is a lot of "panic" about the strikes lasting "forever." Probably nothing will happen that cannot be handled. Industries do not willingly make decisions that wreck their futures. There will be changes and this could get acrimonious. But that's very different from total destruction. The irony is that the strikes so far do not appear to have anything close to the impact of the accounting issues ignored by the market.

Summary

Management probably has a better idea how to run these assets so that more profits can be generated. That should lead to even more cash flow improvement. Cash flow from things like making accounting work as it should, and basic money management provide more flexibility early in the deleveraging process. The improvement running the company is likely to happen over the next few years. So once the "low hanging fruit" is picked to get that cash flow to a minimal level, there appears to be plenty more cash flow opportunities that should provide growth for years to come.