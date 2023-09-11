Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chesapeake Energy: Finally

Sep. 11, 2023 11:40 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)AR, BTE, BTE:CA, CRK, EQT, MRO, MUR
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chesapeake Energy management shows operational improvements but lacks transparency and full disclosure to shareholders.
  • Selling the Eagle Ford assets while retaining the Haynesville acreage may be a strategic mistake, as oil prices are strengthening and increasing profitability in the Eagle Ford.
  • Chesapeake Energy's competitors provide more supporting detail and insight into their business, making their investment more appealing.
  • Management needs to explain to shareholders in detail (with specific goals and objectives) how the company competitive position will improve.
  • This investment could result in a profitable venture.  But that does not mean there is not money left on the table.
Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) management is finally beginning to show some operational improvements. But management is a long way from reporting to shareholders much of the supporting information that is typically available to shareholders elsewhere. The investment may well succeed at this

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.48K Followers
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR CRK BTE MUR EQT BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.