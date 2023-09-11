Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Titan International Seems Like A Good Deal Right Now

Sep. 11, 2023 12:11 PM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
425 Followers

Summary

  • TWI's share price has recovered well after a sharp fall, presenting a good investment opportunity with a low p/e ratio.
  • TWI operates in the agricultural and consumer markets, specializing in tires, wheels, and undercarriage components.
  • Despite a decrease in revenues, TWI's international presence and long-term growth potential make it a solid investment in my view.

Gas station work

mladenbalinovac/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Earlier in 2023, the share price for Titan International (NYSE:TWI) fell quite sharply to the low of around $10.4 per share. Since then though it has managed to recover very well and right now sits

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
425 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.