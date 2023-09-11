Jason Kempin

My last take on RH (NYSE:RH) was November 2020 when the business was thriving, despite the impact of Covid-19, or perhaps better said thanks to the impact of the pandemic. The business was seen strong operating momentum, amidst strong demand trends and very strong margin improvements.

What followed was another leg higher in 2021 as demand only accelerated, then the hangover arrived in 2022 and 2023, in terms of lower sales and lower margins. This could have been expected somehow, and given these trends and a built-up in leverage, investors are a bit anxious, hoping alongside management that growth returns soon.

A Recap

RH has seen a tumultuous past, as this is a very-well led business which focuses on the high-end consumer, looking to decorate their homes. The company has seen many up and down cycles pre-pandemic, as shares traded in the low $200s pre-pandemic.

The company was benefiting from an environment of lower interest rates and monetary stimulus, which propelled asset prices and thus spending power among the rich, as it ironically was the pandemic which only accelerated this trend.

Pre-pandemic, that is for the year 2019, sales came in at $2.6 billion on which the company reported impressive operating margins of 14%, translating into earnings of around $10 per share. The ambitions were far greater, however, as RH has laid out a long term plan to create a powerhouse set to generate $20 billion in sales, while posting 20% margins on them. Of course, it was the high profile and mission driven CEO Gary Friedman which was the driving force behind this, and potentially able to pull this off.

With the pandemic creating multiple impacts on the business, ranging from strong demand and higher margins to severe supply chain issues, the company appeared to be on track to earn about $20 per share that year. While shares were not very cheap, assuming that margins would show some kind of normalization, this looked like a dangerous company to bet against at $460.

What Happened?

After rising through the pandemic, shares even hit high around the $700 mark in the summer of 2021, rising another 50% from the levels seen late in 2020, but they pulled back soon thereafter. With equity markets doing poor in 2022 amidst higher interest rates, shares fell to trade in a $200-$300 range in early 2022.

After trading around $250 in June of this year, shares have actually seen a relentless rally to $400 in August, rallying 60% in just two months as a violent pullback now leaves share trading at $310.

In March of this year, RH posted its 2022 results. Revenues of $3.59 billion came in nearly 40% ahead of the pre-pandemic year 2019, but sales were actually down small from a $3.76 billion number in 2021. Operating margins fell from nearly 25% to just over 20%, as a $722 million operating profit number worked down to a $529 million net profit number, equal to $19.90 per share on a fully diluted basis. These were still very respectable sales, margins and earnings, even if down from 2021.

The company feared that a softer housing market and tough comparable made that the business would see sales fall to $2.9-$3.1 billion in 2023, with adjusted operating profits seen down to 15-17% of sales. The massive expansion of RH did come at an expense, although that a $1.0 billion net debt load worked down to a reasonable 1.1 times leverage ratio with EBITDA reported at $930 million.

A Softer 2023

The anticipation of softer results in 2023 was evident in the first quarter earnings release, with reported sales down 23% to $739 million as operating margins fell a full 8 points to 13.4% of sales. Moreover, higher interest expenses made that net earnings of $42 million only worked down to $1.76 per share on a diluted basis. While the quarter was not strong, the company upped the lower end of the full year sales guidance to $3.0 billion.

In September, the company posted second quarter results and they disappointed investors. Second quarter sales fell by 19% to $800 million on which the company posted operating profits of 18.9% of sales, still down on the year before, but marked a significant improvement on a sequential basis. Net earnings improved to $76 million, resulting in diluted earnings of $3.36 per share.

While these earnings numbers are of course disappointing, investors might not be too pleased with the leverage situation as well. Net debt ticked up to $2.1 billion, doubling over the past six months, all while trailing EBITDA fell to $725 million, pushing up leverage to nearly 3 times. It is these trends which obviously concern investors, even as the company hiked the lower end of the full year guidance to $3.04 billion, and thus the midpoint of the sales guidance to $3.07 billion.

And Now?

With shares down 60% from the highs in 2021, investors are still cautious even as earnings power only trends around $10 per share here, down quite a bit from earnings levels investors had gotten used to in recent times. Moreover, leverage concerns might be rising a bit, although that is likely overblown.

In fact, the company believes it is overblown and shares are cheap, as it spent $1.2 billion in share buybacks in the first half of this year, with that decision being the sole reason for the built-up in net debt.

Quite frankly, RH and its management is a bit aggressive again, mostly evident in the decision to aggressively market down and aggressively buy back stock as well. This results in higher leverage, as ratios might tick up with year-over-year trends still being tough.

These buybacks are great if the end markets recover and shares tick up, yet the issue is that higher leverage ratios might become an issue if RH does not execute, or end markets might see more setbacks after the luxury home segment has been hurt by the higher interest rate environment as well.

Hence, the immediate pullback looks enticing, with shares down nearly a quarter from highs in recent days, but still up 20% from levels seen early in June. This makes it a bit early to consider the shares here, although I am willing to initiate a small position on a speculative basis in the higher $200s. This is a great long term play, although one with some risks, as the tolerance of the management board to risks is a bit too high for my taste to hold a position in size.