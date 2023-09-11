Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STEW: An Attractive Equity CEF With Low Fixed Leverage Cost

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The SRH Total Return Fund is an equity-oriented closed-end fund with a large cap value tilt and a significant holding in Berkshire Hathaway.
  • STEW has access to low-cost fixed leverage below 3%, giving it an advantage over other closed-end funds that pay higher variable cost leverage.
  • The fund's net asset value (NAV) may be understated due to the way closed-end funds compute NAV when there are senior notes or preferred stock in the capital structure.
Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

The SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) is an equity-oriented closed-end fund with a large cap value tilt and a big holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). It is quite attractive now because it has

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.41K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STEW, BRK.A, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

XXthCentMan profile picture
XXthCentMan
Today, 12:54 PM
Comments (655)
Thanks for the tip about the low cost financing that STEW has in place. I was not aware of that feature. The financing does give an extra fillip to this vehicle. The div policy is definitely not friendly to shareholders and thus probably explains at least partially the deep discount on this one but the discount might be too deep for it given your research findings.
George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Today, 1:06 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.15K)
@XXthCentMan Thanks for adding your thoughts. I have this fund and its predecessors for many years, but occasionally trim or add to my position based on the discount. I have found that the corporate governance and management has improved compared to ten years ago.
rhythmbreakdown2 profile picture
rhythmbreakdown2
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (1.45K)
Couldn't agree more.
George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Today, 12:44 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.15K)
@rhythmbreakdown2 Thanks for reading/commenting :>)
