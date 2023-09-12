Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 REITs With Huge Upside Potential

Sep. 12, 2023 8:25 AM ET
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are now priced at some of their lowest valuations in years.
  • As a result, some REITs offer huge upside potential in a future recovery.
  • I share two of my "top picks" to accumulate today.

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

When you think about real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), you probably expect investments with moderate yield, steady growth, and little upside. Typically, these aren't "get rich quick" stocks. They offer the average investor the chance to own high-quality, institutional-grade commercial real estate with moderate

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
60.4K Followers

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI; SAFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Spanishmoss
Today, 8:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.49K)
I love CCI, in spite of being seriously under water there! Looking to add, and dripping. There’s just too much data swirling around and I don’t see SkyLink/ satellites damaging the towers, in fact, I see SkyLink as a potential customer of towers!

SAFE, not so much… color me contrarian here. My reluctance is based on personal considerations: the potentially big upside is way out into the future when the long term lease expires. What happens then? Will the property still be in a high rent area, will the structure be up to modern standards? (And why do I care as I’ll be long dead?) These questions leave me seeing SAFE, as noted in the article, as a long term bond… Further, the current distribution (more favorable as the price has dropped) is competing against other L/T alternatives which will simply return your capital at the end of the period.

Yeah/Nay CCI/SAFE respectively… but I may be wrong, and I always respect Jussi’s insights and articles!
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group Leader
Comments (29.01K)
@Spanishmoss Satellites are a niche use for remote areas. It is a lot slower and far more expensive. Even Elon has made it clear.
