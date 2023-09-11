Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adyen: 5 Reasons To Consider Owning This Stock

Sep. 11, 2023 12:21 PM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY)PYPL, STRIP3 Comments
Summary

  • Adyen is a global payment company used by well-known companies like McDonald's, Uber, Netflix, and Spotify.
  • The company experienced a significant stock crash, dropping 38.9% in one day. Its historical volatility suggests this was an extraordinary event.
  • Reasons to consider Adyen as a good investment include its revenue growth, high returns on invested capital, founder-led management and profitability.

Transaction completed notification in a mobile phone screen, phone alongside with potted plant and laptop on dark stone background

dednuel images

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) is a global payment company that provides payment processing services to a wide range of businesses across various industries. Many well-known companies around the world use Adyen for their payment processing needs. As a matter of fact, Adyen

This article was written by

Luis Morgan profile picture
Luis Morgan
98 Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADYEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I’m long the Dutch version Adyen shares available on Euronext (including the options structure).

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Chalminho10
Today, 1:14 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Thanks for the interesting article.

While I agree that size matters and that you're more likely to find 100x baggers with small caps in theory of course, I'm not sure I find this particular statement a nice way to phrase the idea: "Could Adyen become a 100x from current prices? That's a 2.4€ trillion company, and we all know how many stocks trade above the $1 trillion mark".

From Chris Mayer's book, "100 baggers", about 20-25 years are needed on average to reach 100x (with a few incredible exceptions like Nvidia). Just because €2.4 trillion would make Adyen the third most valuable business in the world TODAY does not mean it will in 15-25 years.

Pick the year you want but my argument remains similar: in 2003, there were only 14 companies in the S&P 500 whose market cap exceeded $100 billion. Today, there are about 140, a very significant fraction of the index.

Besides, Adyen IPOd quite late in its growth and was highly valued right then (€7 billion). It's obvious it's more difficult to reach 100x from $7 billion than from say, $500 million IPO market cap. But it also makes sense that the potential peak market cap is much higher than 20 years ago eventually.

My point is, as time goes by, it's natural for market caps to increase so it makes little sense to compare the market cap that Adyen will have in a best case scenario in 20 years to the market cap of Apple or Microsoft today. By 2043, a market cap of 2.4 trillion is likely to be a lot more common than it is today.

I agree with your other points regardless and have large exposure to Adyen.
M
MUGSLEY
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (661)
@Luis Morgan I tend to agree with your assessment/strategy. Started w/ very small buys in the OTC ticker around $10 & have been avg down. Still about 20% position size. I was early in $EVVTY similar setup in late 2021 which is very similar in many ways. Definitely more room to the downside given todays valuation but don't want to miss it if a large fund all the sudden takes a position and the stock rallies. Either way, proud of myself for not chasing the euphoria while the valuation was truly crazy. I say that, but look around at many profitless tech companies still trading at crazy multiples w/ enormous dilution and seem to keep going up.
P
Prida.Wealth.Management
Today, 12:35 PM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (14)
Nice write up and summary. If you don't mind sharing your model I would greatly appreciate it.
