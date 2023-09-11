Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco: Dampening Demand Environment Presents Challenges

Sep. 11, 2023 12:30 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
298 Followers

Summary

  • Cisco's subscription model and webscale market traction are positive, but I remain cautious due to a potential worsening order environment.
  • Cisco's Q4 results exceeded expectations, with growth in software and key product areas, but concerns about a potential economic downturn and reduced IT spending remain.
  • The strength of operating profits will primarily depend on the resilience of sales because networking companies have generally been hesitant to implement cost-cutting measures.

CISCO IoT Cloud business unit offices

Sundry Photography

Thesis

While I maintain a positive long-term outlook for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) subscription model performance and its growing traction in the webscale market, several factors are currently leading to my cautious stance and hold rating on

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
298 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.