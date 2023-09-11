Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caterpillar: Beware The Dip

Sep. 11, 2023 12:51 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)
William Maxwell profile picture
William Maxwell
11 Followers

Summary

  • Caterpillar has reported impressive financial figures recently with a 22% increase in revenues and a rise in operating profit from 13.8% to 21.3%.
  • Despite having a large amount of debt, the company's leverage and coverage ratings are good, and it maintains a mid-A rating.
  • The positive pricing environment has supported the company's current value, but a shift in this environment could lead to a significant dip in earnings and stock price.
Excavator machinery at construction site

MikeyGen73

Introduction

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has posted impressive numbers over the last couple of quarters leading to a rally in the stock price. A dive into the financials however reveals that the current performance is being fueled by an increase in its

This article was written by

William Maxwell profile picture
William Maxwell
11 Followers
I am a private investor with a special interest in the industrial sector. My background is in engineering and my analyses are based on a holistic interpretation of operational, financial and market factors. On the long side, I look for opportunities where the market has undervalued the future value of cash flows from operations. I am short where expected cash flows do not justify the current valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.