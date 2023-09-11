Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Interest Rates Could Take A Bite

Sep. 11, 2023 12:52 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.32K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T stock faces risks stemming from its large amount of debt in a period of rising rates.
  • Rising interest rates pose a significant risk to AT&T's balance sheet and profitability.
  • While AT&T's revenue has been declining, there are early signs of a potential reversal, but interest rates remain a key factor.

As a value investor, I'm exactly the type of person who you would think would be interested in AT&T (NYSE:T) stock. I like low multiples, high yields, and out-of-favor names. Nevertheless, throughout the entire

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 1:12 PM
Premium
Comments (2.61K)
Buy it lower and sell it higher with a dividend to boot.

I'm in at $13.99, a steal of a price no matter what the interest rate is or what the economy may do or may not do, nobody knows, everything else is just an opinion.

My sell target is $20
glta
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (7.92K)
I don't like management at $T. I consider it a hold if you've got it, but an avoid if you don't. That said, debt is not a concern of mine. As long as they meet their FCF estimates, and that's my concern, they can field their debt. Their fixed rate debt is staggered and can be addressed with their current FCF estimates, while paying the dividend. I'm concerned about management living up to the targets they sat, as well as how they'll fare during the inevitable recession.
