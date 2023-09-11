Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ESG Wars: Dominion Takes A Punt On Offshore Wind As Enbridge Piles Up Debt On Risky Gas Bet

Logan Kane
Summary

  • Dominion Energy reached a deal to sell its natural gas utility business to Enbridge for $14 billion. Dominion also is planning on investing $10 billion into offshore wind.
  • Dominion's business plan has problems because offshore wind is potentially political and subject to cost overruns and Enbridge has issues because its cost of capital is too high.
  • With interest rates continuing to climb, you can safely sell both of these companies and watch from the sidelines.
  • I don't think either deal is likely to go particularly well. You can find safer yield and less drama elsewhere.
Industrial stations, wind turbines, and fuel stations in the middle of the ocean

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, Virginia-based Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) reached a deal to sell three natural gas utilities to Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) for $14 billion. Dominion is using the money to fund previous commitments to reduce debt so it can invest in

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MS.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

HBSaltydog profile picture
HBSaltydog
Today, 1:26 PM
Premium
Comments (333)
"...offshore wind is potentially political..."
Potentially? I guess that's like saying rain is potentially wet.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 1:27 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.06K)
@HBSaltydog haha I had stronger words at several points but had to bend to editorial to get it published. That was one, also you can replace "government spending issue" with "government spending disaster" in the conclusion. The overall message should be the same though.
r
rdneck
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (132)
Great article. You hit the nail on the head with your take on "D". What are they thinking? Or are they even thinking? Pitiful.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 1:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.49K)
Thoughtful recap. I own ENB and UGI. Maybe Buffett will buy UGI LP business
r
rdm1
Today, 1:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (25)
Spend enough time on a ship and you'll see someone with a paint brush in their hand. Because corrosion is a big issue in maritime environments, and constant maintenance is the solution. Have not heard anyone talk about that with offshore windmills, they must have found an amazing solution.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 1:17 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.06K)
@rdm1 Exactly. I think the truth is that Congress needed a bunch of expensive jobs for their constituents so they went with offshore wind rather than solar farms in Virginia for less money and problems.
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 1:32 PM
Premium
Comments (15.79K)
@Logan Kane

"they went with offshore wind rather than solar farms in Virginia for less money and problems"

Wind has the potential to work at night.
