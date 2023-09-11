Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX May Have Momentarily Lost Its Wings - Reversal Remains Speculative

Sep. 11, 2023 1:01 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • RTX Corporation has released another update on the Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet on September 11, 2023, way ahead of the upcoming FQ3'23 earnings call in October 2023.
  • The management now expects to record a painful $3B pre-tax charge in FQ3'23 and a $1.5B headwind in FCF generation for FY2025.
  • This development has already triggered the unfortunate breach of the stock's critical support levels of $80s, with the selloff likely to continue over the next few days.
  • It remains to be seen when RTX's reversal may occur, despite the management's reiterated FY2025 shareholder returns and the Seeking Alpha Quant rating of B+ for dividend safety.
  • Opportunistic investors may want to wait a little longer and only add at its next support levels of $72, while unlocking an expanded forward dividend yield of 3.27%.

Landing airplane

Jetlinerimages

The RTX Dividend Investment Thesis Remains Decent, Thanks To The Management's Reiterated Guidance

We previously covered RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in July 2023, discussing its mixed prospects, attributed to the accelerated removals of the Pratt & Whitney fleet and the potential

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.

Comments (3)

S
Seeburto
Today, 1:27 PM
Premium
Comments (3.98K)
Maintaining my position. RTX will be back.
d
dandroidz
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (6.85K)
$RTX is also a leading radar and missile creator. They're literally the backbone of the entire ballistic missile defense system of our nation. Pratt Whitney is part of their company for what 3 years now? Raytheon was trading at Rich valuations when they were exclusively making radar sensors and missile systems.
The stock already got hit 16% when this news first broke and now it's another 8%? Crazy town.

Just imagine how much the stock will pop off when the US picks its newest Boogeyman to blow up. Right now we're merely in a proxy war sending old Legacy stuff...
c
cvappone
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (566)
Looking for this issue to settle down and then I'm jumping in heavy. RTX is not going anywhere.
