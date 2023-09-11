Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWY: Looking Forward To The Next Leg Of The Korean Rally

Sep. 11, 2023 1:23 PM ETiShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • Korean large caps have outperformed their Asian counterparts this year on the back of tech-driven tailwinds.
  • With generative AI investments showing no sign of slowing down, the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF remains poised to benefit via its two largest holdings.
  • The portfolio is priced at undemanding levels, offering investors many ways to win from here.

Seoul, South Korea Skyline

SeanPavonePhoto

In line with my prior coverage, Korean large-cap stocks remain among the best-performing in Asia, with the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) up ~9% this year. While there have been challenges in recent months amid a deteriorating Chinese economy

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.3K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.