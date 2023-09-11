Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Sprint To Year-End

Summary

  • This time of year always makes me reflect on the intense seasonality of our business.
  • As the calendar turns to September, investors return from vacation, news flow ramps up, progress versus objectives is assessed even as planning for the coming year kicks off, and markets reset themselves as liquidity begins to return.
  • We are watching the deepening slowdown in China closely, as well as the attendant real estate stresses. That is a complex dynamic that is already weighing on global growth, but could also begin to spread disinflation.
  • The question of how and when the Bank of Japan will normalize its monetary policy remains prominent, particularly given the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the yen.
  • The Asset Allocation Committee moved its views broadly to neutral in the face of sharply conflicting signals from its short- and medium-term outlooks.

The close up feet of man running and training on running track

anton5146

By Erik L. Knutzen

As the September starting gun sounds, here’s what we are looking out for on the track ahead.

This time of year always makes me reflect on the intense seasonality of our business. As the calendar

This article was written by

