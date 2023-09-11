Tech Stocks Aren't Done: Strong Buy On XLK
Summary
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF could experience strong gains heading into year-end.
- The XLK ETF is a $50 billion product with low expense ratios and high liquidity, making it an attractive investment option.
- The ETF is heavily concentrated in Microsoft and Apple, with software and semiconductors dominating the subsectors, which have shown strong performance in 2023.
It is no secret that I've been very bullish this year, particularly on growth-oriented areas of the market. In fact, back in January, I profiled a leveraged Nasdaq exchange-traded fund, or ETF, as a way to take advantage of a bull run, and it's subsequently nearly doubled. The fundamentals behind that call are still very much intact heading into year-end, but this time, we're not looking at a leveraged Nasdaq ETF. Instead, I think the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) is poised for strong gains into year-end, and I'm initiating the ETP with a strong buy rating.
What is XLK?
The XLK is a technology-focused exchange-traded product that includes a bunch of household mega-cap tech names. It's rallied hard this year (unsurprisingly) as stocks in general have done pretty well. However, 2023's rally has been led by tech, and XLK is absolutely flying.
It's a $50 billion product with an expense ratio of just 10 basis points, so it's big and very, very cheap. If you're looking at owning exchange-traded products, you want big assets under management, or AUM, cheap management fees, and lots of liquidity to make it easier to buy and sell; XLK has all of these things.
Now, let's take a look at the holdings to get an idea of exactly what's in here; we'll start with individual names.
About 44% of XLK is in Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), so it's obviously important that if you're going to be bullish XLK, you have to be bullish MSFT and AAPL. These two have - and will continue to - drive XLK's direction, but they are the two market leaders in two extremely large, growing, and lucrative markets, so I have no doubt of their long-term prospects. The other components of this ETP are very small by comparison, with #3 coming in at just over 5% in Nvidia (NVDA). Some investors prefer funds with enormous amounts of diversification; this is not one of those funds, so it may not be for everyone.
Let's now take a look at sub-sectors within the fund to get a better idea of concentration risk apart from just Microsoft and Apple.
Software absolutely dominates at 40%, but remember over half of that is Microsoft. Again, you have to know what you own if you buy ETPs of any kind, so you would only own XLK if you like Microsoft long-term.
Software and semiconductors are two of the most aggressive, growth-oriented sub-sectors in the stock market, so if you believe equities have a tough road ahead, these are two areas that are likely to suffer the most. However, that works both ways, and when bull markets are underway, software and semis tend to fly; 2023 is evidence of this and I don't think we're done.
Now that we have a baseline for what's in this product, let's take a look at why I think the time to consider taking a position is now.
A bullish year-end on the way?
Let's start with the daily price chart of XLK to get a baseline on the technicals before digging deeper.
XLK has been in an uptrend for most of 2023, with a consolidation that began about two months ago looking like it is nearing a resolution of some type. I've drawn in a lower high that occurred a couple of weeks ago, and to be clear, that's not a bullish development. We want higher lows and higher highs, but we don't have that at the moment. However, the ETP has made two higher lows since mid-August, which is giving me more and more confidence that a sustainable bottom has already been made. The confirmation will be trading above that downtrend line, which is currently about $176 or so.
The momentum indicators are showing building bullish momentum after a big reset, both of which you'd expect to see if a bottom has been made, and a new uptrend is beginning. This is not a guarantee, but technical analysis is about placing the odds in your favor; I believe the odds firmly favor the bulls at the moment.
Now, let's take a look at seasonality, because seasonality trends are real and do matter. Consider the below in the context of the XLK chart we just looked at, as I believe the two factors combined makes for a very bullish outlook.
This first one is XLK itself for the past five years, with monthly performances highlighted. We can see that September is awful, with just one of five years closing positive, with annualized returns averaging -4.3%. That's, as they say, not good.
However, October closes positive 60% of the time, with November better at 80%, and December at 60%. If we look at October and November, we get average returns of 6.4%, and an extremely high likelihood that we end November higher than we end September. Those are odds that I like.
Digging deeper, we know software is the biggest sub-sector of XLK, so let's take a look at its seasonal tendencies.
Again, September is awful, but October and November look very strong, both in terms of finishing higher than the starting point, but also in terms of returns.
The story is the same, but much better, for the semiconductors, which are 25% of the XLK.
Look at the returns in November; we're looking at the best seasonal period for the semis of the entire year coming up in the next couple of months.
If we take all of this and put it together, we have the XLK daily chart showing a lot of strength off of what looks like a sustainable bottom, as well as bullish seasonal tailwinds for XLK as a whole, but also its two largest sub-sectors. I maintain my bullishness on tech stocks that I began January with, despite the fact that we've seen absolutely massive gains this year already.
Stocks aren't done going higher during this bull market. If you want to ride that train, XLK is a great potential way to do that; strong buy.
This article was written by
I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.
