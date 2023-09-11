Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tech Stocks Aren't Done: Strong Buy On XLK

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF could experience strong gains heading into year-end.
  • The XLK ETF is a $50 billion product with low expense ratios and high liquidity, making it an attractive investment option.
  • The ETF is heavily concentrated in Microsoft and Apple, with software and semiconductors dominating the subsectors, which have shown strong performance in 2023.
Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

It is no secret that I've been very bullish this year, particularly on growth-oriented areas of the market. In fact, back in January, I profiled a leveraged Nasdaq exchange-traded fund, or ETF, as a way to take advantage of a bull

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.75K Followers

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
SS1000
Today, 2:15 PM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
XLK is a must have going forward. The base of AAPL and MSFT, the biggest semis including the ten-bagger semi equipment stocks of KLAC/SNPS/CDNS, and then importantly the software companies with the best AI upside: ADBE, CRM, NOW, ORCL. Also, as "the tech stocks in the S&P500", it will gain anything that joins the 500, like the recent welcome addition of PANW.

The #6 best performing ETF the past five years, despite 2022, with only the biggest four semiconductor ETFs and TAN above it.
