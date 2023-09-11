Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023 (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.45K Followers

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023 Call September 11, 2023 8:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Francis - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanely

Thibault Boutherin

So, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this session of the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Thibault Boutherin. I am part of the pharma equity research team based in London.

Before we start this session, I just need to refer to important disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosure. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

So, for this session, I'm delighted to have with me Richard Francis, CEO of Teva. Thank you for joining us today. So, we will shortly start the Q&A. And I invite investors in the room who have any questions to raise their hand for the session and we'll get mic to you.

But before we start, Richard would like to start with some introductory comments on the current situation and outlook for Teva.

Richard Francis

Great. Well, good morning, and thank you, Thibault. Thanks for the opportunity to talk here.

So, maybe a quick sort of overview of where Teva is right now. We launched the Pivot to Growth strategy in May in New York City, where we outlined how we're going to make Teva strategically perform over the next five years, till 2027, I think the numbers we gave to. And that will be hinged upon four key pillars to get us back to growth, because as you know, we've been declining for a number of years and to get us back to growth, that will be driven by four pillars.

One of those is to maximize our growth

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.