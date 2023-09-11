Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase: No Time To Waste, Consider The Stock Now

Summary

  • Enphase has been out of favor, due to interest rate headwinds and higher inventory levels.
  • Still, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for solar energy, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2030.
  • International expansion and new product launches are expected to fuel further growth, while the multiple contraction has created a great opportunity for value investors.
  • The company is trading at the highest free cash flow yield in years at 4.86%, is highly profitable with an industry-leading profit margin of 20% and has an average ROIC of 14% over the last 5 years.
  • The superb cash flow generation made it possible to reinvest heavily in the business and stop the dilution of shareholders with share buybacks.

Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) is beaten up year-to-date and down more than 50%. I have been amazed by the business in the past years, but the stock was out of reach for me based on valuation. However, the multiples have gone down, the

Friso Alenus is 22-year-old with a distinguished degree in electromechanics and a profound interest in the world of finance and investments. Since December 2020, Friso has actively engaged in the stock market, honing his analytical skills and astute decision-making capabilities.As a contributor on Seeking Alpha, Friso offers valuable insights into his own investment portfolio and the rigorous process he employs to evaluate potential stocks. Demonstrating a penchant for identifying value investments with an optimal risk-reward balance, Friso delivers thought-provoking analyses that resonate with seasoned investors and novices alike.Notably, he earned the prestigious 4th place in the esteemed student investing competition hosted by the renowned Belgian financial newspaper, DeTijd, a testament to his exceptional investment acumen.Presently, Friso actively seeks new opportunities in asset management, buy-side analysis, and equity research, leveraging their expertise and passion to make significant contributions in these domains. For inquiries or collaborations, he welcomes communication through Seeking Alpha.Stay updated with latest investment ideas and thought leadership by following him on Twitter. Embark on this enriching journey alongside Friso as he continue to make notable strides in the dynamic world of finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH, JKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

B
6BQ5
I'm thinking of selling my shares of SEDG and using those funds to add shares of ENPH.
@6BQ5 Thank you for sharing. Both companies should do well, but I like Enphase more so far.
Bright spot profile picture
Bright spot
I find the term Green to be misleading in a lot of factors. How much does it take to generate one of these panels, and what is the positive factor of "Green" energy? I use solar panels to charge small devices, but for a whole house and a car? I don't think we are there yet. At least not enough to throw money into this venture.
@Bright spot Thank you for your comment. That is strange. Solar panels can power a whole house and most people even tend to have excess energy. Of course, winter months is something else. Further, solar panels can easily pay themselves off in 6-7 years, so definitely worth throwing money at...
m
magenta17
Sorry. Looking for a much lower entry point where I can add. Longz ENPH! :-)
@magenta17 Thank you for sharing. Respectable. :)
M
MUGSLEY
@Friso Alenus probably going to see another plunge around Q3 earnings then possibly a bottom. Interest rates and inventory levels aren't going to change until another 9-12 months out. Market will price in ahead of time, but still leaves 3-6 months of uncertainty & price volatility. Also, a lot of speculation going around that Tesla is starting to take market share from Enph/Sedg
@MUGSLEY Thank you for your comment. Totally agree. Like you said it is hard to time the bottom, therefore now might be the right time to start acquiring shares. Tesla for sure a dominant player here, yet the market is still enormous and all parties should profit in the next decade.
