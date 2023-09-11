Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Disney's Projected Numbers For Disney+ Subscribers And DTC Profitability Are In Jeopardy

Sep. 11, 2023 1:20 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Dan Rayburn profile picture
Dan Rayburn
926 Followers

Summary

  • The estimates on the number of subs for Disney+ and the date of profitability for Disney’s DTC business that The Walt Disney Company has given to Wall Street are now in jeopardy.
  • Based on their new projections, they need to add nearly 70 million Disney+ subscribers in the next 14 months, averaging 5 million net new subs per month.
  • Even if promotions help Disney gain net new subs for Disney+, they have to keep them long term and prevent them from churning off.

Stocks Fall Monday On Interest Rate Concerns

Michael M. Santiago

I think the estimates on the number of subs for Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) and the date of profitability for Disney’s DTC business that The Walt Disney Company has given to Wall Street are now in jeopardy. Based

This article was written by

Dan Rayburn profile picture
Dan Rayburn
926 Followers
Dan Rayburn is considered to be one of the foremost authorities, speakers, and writers on streaming media technology and online video business models. An avid blogger, author and analyst, Dan is often referred to as the "voice of the industry" and has been quoted in more than a thousand news items by nearly every major media outlet over the past twenty years. His blog (streamingmediablog.com) is one of the most widely read sites for broadcasters, content owners, Wall Street money managers and industry executives in the online video sector. His articles have been published by the WSJ, NYT, CNN, Huff Post, Fortune, Business Insider, Gizmodo and he has been interviewed on Bloomberg, FOX, CNN, CBS, CNBC, and NPR amongst others. Due to his expertise in the content delivery market, he has also received invitations to speak as a witness at hearings by both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on topics pertaining to net neutrality, telecom mergers and content delivery architectures. He is also the Chairman for the NAB Streaming Summit conferences that take place in Las Vegas and NY. nabstreamingsummit.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.