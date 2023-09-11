SPY ETF: We Are A Little High Here, Folks
Summary
- A credit spread pivot coupled with struggling manufacturing data could throw serious headwinds toward the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust.
- GDPNow and the Output Gap present a basis for a bullish argument. However, disinflation is a serious threat, as key metrics suggest it stems from the demand side.
- Shiller's CAPE methodology conveys a disparity between real and nominal earnings growth.
- Although option-adjusted spreads and equity risk premiums have waned since January, the VIX might revert to mean and push both risk premiums back up.
In today's analysis, we turn attention to U.S. large-cap stocks by assessing the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that tracks the S&P 500 stock index (SP500).
In our previous analysis of the ETF, we stated that moderate gains were in store, which panned out rather well, seeing as the vehicle has gained by roughly 2.29% ever since.
The volatile economic variables experienced in the past two years meant that we followed a cyclical approach in our analysis of the ETF and the S&P 500 alike. Although we support a trend-growth outlook on equities investing, recent data suggests that volatility remains rife, meaning cyclical influencing variables will likely dominate for the time being.
Herewith is our latest take on the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust and its underlying index.
Establishing Proximities
The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust is a passive investment vehicle that tracks the performance of the S&P 500. As shown below, the ETF has minor tracking errors arising from management costs and time differences in transactions versus benchmark rebalancing.
At an annualized tracking error that doesn't even touch 0.1%, we believe the S&P 500 and the SPY's influencing variables are one and the same.
Economic Variables
The Good
The U.S. Output gap, which summarizes the economy's actual versus potential output, has increased in the past year after nearly entering negative territory in late 2022. The positive output gap reflects the robustness of the U.S. economy and usually acts as a driving force for diversified stock indices such as the S&P 500.
Although pending disinflation might dent the output gap, it would certainly take a lot to destabilize it to the extent that it enters negative territory.
The Federal Reserve of Atlanta's GDPNOW metric is broadly utilized by investors to garner an understanding of prospective economic growth. The metric, which is currently on a steep bullish trend, used 13 influencing variables and price GDP numbers to formulate a hedonic index.
Is the GDPNOW's current forecast realistic? Well, GDPNow argues that consumer spending, real estate investment, and net exports are currently the salient drivers behind expected GDP growth. I find it difficult to believe that the aforementioned variables will flourish while interest rates and the U.S. Dollar remain elevated; nevertheless, investors (especially institutional investors) may use the index as a pricing point for their stock positions.
Below is a diagram of U.S. unemployment rates. Although unemployment ticked up to 3.8% in August, the trend remains our friend as it is on a steep year-on-year decline. In our opinion, the month-over-month oscillation doesn't speak volumes as monthly data is often anomalous; in fact, if you look at the breakdown of sectorial unemployment rises, it is evident that it is not constrained to cyclical industries. Thus, we think trend data of approximately a year is what paints the picture here.
The Doubtful
As previously mentioned, the U.S. is in a significant disinflationary environment. Sure, re-stabilizations have occurred along the way; however, the trend is on a steep decline.
Disinflation might ignite future growth as it provokes an interest rate pivot coupled with automatic stabilizers from the fiscal side. However, the harsh reality is that cyclical industries take a knock whenever disinflation occurs, concurrently devaluing much of the stock market.
Furthermore, receding manufacturing numbers are daunting to see.
In addition to the U.S.'s numbers, I highlighted China and Europe's manufacturing data to illustrate the lackluster industrial production embedded into today's economy.
Inventory levels and manufacturing are often leading indicators of economic growth and a coincidental stock market indicator. As such, if I were an SPY investor, I would be worried if these numbers do not revert soon.
Risk Premiums
The U.S. interest rate debacle is a big talking point at the moment, and, yes, it is critical to consider interest rates to formulate a discount rate for stocks. Moreover, interest rate levels are critical to determining liability burdens within the economy.
HOWEVER, interest rates cannot be looked at in isolation when assessing the equity market, as a host of risk premiums play a role.
Firstly, the yield curve, which is an implied distribution of future short-term interest rates, remained largely unchanged since our latest analysis. Although the curve's level has increased on the longer end, both the slope and level of the curve remain unchanged on the shorter end.
In our view, yield levels will remain higher for longer, and although we might see some improvement, I find it difficult to imagine that the short end will drop significantly in the near term.
The following diagram illustrates the option-adjusted spreads, which is considered a prudent measure of credit risk within the corporate bond market. The steep decline in spreads since the turn of the year was likely a primary influence on the stock market; however, we think a potential reversion in volatility might result in an increased OAS, concurrently assigning a higher risk premium to stocks.
The diagram below shows that the VIX is trading below its moving average. If you would like to gather future insights on our outlook for volatility, kindly visit our article on the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD).
Lastly, let's look at the equity risk premium.
The equity risk premium has declined from 3.29% in January 2022 to 2.99% in August 2023, suggesting lower risk within the equity market. However, unfortunately, the index's more than 16% year-to-date surge means most of the premium's compression has likely been priced.
Nevertheless, it should be noted that risk-free rates and beta (a market volatility measure) are the factors keeping broad-based market risk premiums higher. It might take some time for interest rates to pivot and market volatility to abate, but the good news is that premiums have latitude for decreases in the following quarters.
Dividends
At first glance, it has to be said that SPY's price-to-book ratio of 4 seems a little high, especially when combined with the fund's average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.
However, let's do a deeper dive.
Shiller's CAPE valuation uses an inflation adjustment to formulate a non-cyclical PE ratio, and based on the model's recent findings, it is quite evident that much of the intra-sector earnings strength currently stems from nominal growth instead of real growth.
We believe that a continued disinflationary environment might cause regular P/E ratios to rise, subsequently influencing the market's valuation outlook.
In short, we think many are confusing nominal growth for real growth.
SPY's dividend isn't very volatile; at a 1.46% trailing yield, we anticipate moderate gains in yield-on-cost if past data is anything to go by.
The SPY's dividend profile can be welcoming to some, while underwhelming to others; it ultimately depends on your risk profile and local inflation rate.
Final Word
Although some variables suggest that the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust is set for additional upside, risk premiums are unaligned as credit spreads and volatility are flimsy. Moreover, soft manufacturing data paired with unfavorable sector CAPE ratios communicate danger.
Consensus: SPY Downgraded to Hold.
