QQQ: Where Bubble Risk Concentrates

How Ray Dalio identifies bubbles

Ray Dalio’s book (Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises) described a framework to identify market bubbles. The framework includes a total of seven signs as displayed in the chart below. In an earlier article, I argued that the overall market represented by the S&P 500 index is not merely expensive but a borderline bubbling regime by many measures. These signs include extremely high prices (i.e., valuation) and a discount of rapid future appreciation (as measured by the excess return relative to risk-free rates).

In this article, I will argue that the bubble risk is even more concentrated in the tech sectors as approximated by the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). My analysis shows that the sector is currently exhibiting all seven red flags listed above. The remainder of this article will scrutinize three top risks in particular:

QQQ’s prices (i.e., valuations) are extremely high relative to traditional measures. QQQ’s prices (i.e., valuations) are discounting future rapid price appreciation. There's broad bullish sentiment overall and also specific to the fund itself.

I want to limit the scope to only three of these signs. The first consideration is purely pragmatic and obvious: I wanted an article of reasonable length. The second reason is a bit more fundamental. Other signs such as tightening risks and leverage are kind of obvious in my view and have been frequent topics on the SA platform.

QQQ: basic information

QQQ probably needs little introduction. It’s the oldest and also the largest ETF fund based on the Nasdaq 100 index. Launched in 1999, the fund tracks the largest 100 companies in the tech-oriented Nasdaq exchange. Therefore, QQQ is considered a large-growth fund (e.g., by Morningstar as seen in the chart below). It boasts an AMU of more than $202B and features a tight trading spread usually within 0.01%. However, a small drawback is that QQQ charges an expense ratio of 0.2%, significantly higher than most large passively index funds (typically below 0.05%).

Valuations are extremely high relative to traditional measures

To set the stage, the next chart shows the Shiller CAPE ratio for the S&P 500. As seen, the CAPE currently sits at 30.64x, among the highest levels in its entire history.

I could not find long-term historical P/E or CAPE data for the Nasdaq 100 index or the QQQ fund. So, the above chart will also serve as a context for me to estimate QQQ’s valuation premium.

As seen in the left panel of the first chart below, QQQ is now trading at a P/E of 34.5x and P/B of 7.38x. The right panel of the chart provides its historical range in the past 10 years. As seen, its P/E ratio was in a range of 19.7x to 36.2x and P/B in a range of 3.03x to 8.93x. In other words, its current P/E is only 5% below its 10-year peak and its current P/B is about 17% lower. In terms of CAPE ratio (see the second chart below), the Nasdaq 100 index (and hence the QQQ fund too) traded at 44.7x as of June 30, 2023, according to Siblis Research. Assuming the changes in the cyclically adjusted EPS are negligible since then, the QQQ’s current CAPE would be around 47.5x because its price has appreciated by about 6% since then.

Such a CAPE ratio is far higher than the S&P 500 CAPE discussed above, and also implies a rapid discounting of future appreciation, as discussed next.

Valuations are discounting future rapid price appreciation

In Dalio’s mind, a good way to gauge how equity discounts future price appreciation involves two simple steps. The first step involves calculating the projected earnings growth rate. The second step involves calculating the amount of excess return that can be produced by the growth in excess of bond returns. And this is the framework that I will follow here.

With a CAPE ratio of around 47.5x, QQQ provides an earning yield of about 2.1%. If investors expect a 7% return in the long term, then the underlying earnings must grow at almost 5% IF (a big IF) the CAPE multiple stays at 47.5x and suffers no correction. A 5% growth rate already is more than 2x~3x higher than the average GDP growth rate. And even under these very optimistic assumptions, a 7% return does not provide too much excess return compared to bonds, which yield in a range from 5% to 6%+ depending on which bond you look at (treasury, corporate, duration, et al).

Broad bullish sentiment

I see broad bullish sentiment both at a forest level and also at a tree level. At an overall level, the current equity market enjoys a positive sentiment. As an example, the NAAIM Exposure Index (shown below) reported an average rating of 70.22 for the past quarter. The index is an average of NAAIM member firms’ reported equity exposure, with 0% indication a 100% cash or hedged to market neutral and 100% indicating 100% fully invested in equity. A reading of 77.22 is very toward the bullish end.

At a tree level, the market is overly optimistic about a few mega caps in the fund. Especially for those stocks deemed to be the winners of our AI and EV future (see the chart below), the market is willing to pay even higher prices than the sector average, and the funds’ performance is dominated disproportionately by them. By my estimate, the returns from the following six companies (Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Salesforce.com (CRM)) have accounted for more than ½ of QQQ's price return year-to-date. Such concentrated optimism is another strong indicator of the concentration of bubble risk, in my view.

Risks and alternative ideas

If you see the red flags as I see them by now, the next logical question is what to do. The “good news,” in a comparative sense, is that valuation risks are uneven across sectors. It's true that all sectors are expensive compared to risk-free rates due to the rate hikes.

As shown by our sector dashboard below (it is a downloadable Google sheet), all the sectors now provide a negative yield spread Z-score relative to 10-year treasury rates. However, some sectors have far lower risks than QQQ (or other funds heavily biased toward tech stocks) as measured either by their yield spread relative to risk-free interest rates or their historical averages. In particular, four sectors (the energy sector, small caps, basic materials, and REITs) actually feature a dividend yield Z-score above 0.5, indicating attractive valuation compared to their historical track record.

To conclude, I see the tech sector represented by the QQQ fun displaying most, if not all, of the seven bubble indicators Dalio described. This article detailed three of them: High valuation multiples, discount of rapid future growth, and widespread bullish sentiment. QQQ’s P/E is within 5% of its 10-year peak and the CAPE ratio is close to 50x. These valuation multiples are likely to result in limited forward return potential even if the multiple stays at such lofty levels and the tech sector outgrowth GDP by 2~3x. The concentrated optimism in a few mega caps in the AI and EV space further accentuates its bubble risks.