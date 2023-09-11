visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) has filed to raise $245 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended SEC S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing radiopharmaceutical treatments for cancer conditions.

I previously wrote about the firm's initial IPO filing here.

RYZB has substantial resources to pay for its development programs and has a significant institutional life science investor base.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the late-stage status of the company's lead candidate and its strong investor base are positives.

My outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $17.00.

RayzeBio Overview

San Diego, California-based RayzeBio, Inc. was founded to develop a pipeline of radiopharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of various solid tumor types.

Management is headed by President and CEO, Ken Song, M.D., who has been with the firm since July 2020 and is Co-Founder and Chairman of Ablaze Pharmaceuticals and was previously Co-Founder and CEO of Ariosa Diagnostics.

The firm's lead candidate, RYZ101, is beginning its Phase 3 trial for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Additionally, the firm is also in Phase 1 trials for treating patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

RayzeBio has recorded a fair market value investment of $441.1 million as of June 30, 2023, from investors, including Viking Global Investors, Versant Ventures, venBio, Venrock, and PeptiDream.

RayzeBio's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Precedence Research, the global market for solid tumor cancer treatments was an estimated $186 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $532 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.09% from 2023 to 2032.

The main drivers for this level of forecasted growth are better and more numerous treatment options and increasing government efforts to create higher availability amid growing demand from patients worldwide.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and forecasted future growth rate of the solid tumor treatment market from 2023 to 2032:

Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market (Precedence Research)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Novartis (NVS)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Abdera Therapeutics

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Aktis Oncology

Convergent Therapeutics

Debiopharm

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)

Mariana Oncology

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX)

POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

RadioMedix

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCPK:TLPPF)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

RayzeBio, Inc.'s Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are common for clinical-stage biopharma firms due to their features of zero revenue and substantial R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and one-half years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of June 30, 2023, the company had $257 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $26 million in total liabilities.

RayzeBio's IPO Details

RYZB intends to sell 14.398 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $245 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm is selling 13.235 million shares and the selling stockholder is offering to sell 1.163 million shares. The selling stockholder is PeptiDream, and it is offering approximately one-half of its shareholdings in the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $477 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 26.03%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

The firm is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings, per management.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, and Truist Securities.

Commentary About RayzeBio

RYZB is seeking public capital market investment to advance its pipeline of radiopharmaceutical drugs for cancer.

The firm's lead candidate, RYZ101, is entering Phase 3 trials for the treatments of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

The company is also in Phase 1 trials for a drug treatment for patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is extremely large but is a function of many smaller markets for various subtypes of solid tumors, and the company faces substantial competition.

Treatments for pancreatic cancer have been very difficult to develop as many patients don't know they have pancreatic cancer until they are in advanced stages, and it has become inoperable.

Management hasn't divulged collaborations with major pharma firms, if any, but its institutional investor syndicate contains several highly-regarded life science venture capital firms.

J.P. Morgan is the lead underwriter, and the seven IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 18.5% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all major underwriters.

With the IPO, RYZB will be highly capitalized for its trial and development activities and has the backing of well-regarded institutional investors.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $477 million, which is nearer to the high end of typical clinical-stage biopharma firms at IPO.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the late-stage status of the company's lead candidate and its strong investor base are positive signals.

My outlook on the RayzeBio, Inc. IPO is a Buy at up to $17.00.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 14, 2023.