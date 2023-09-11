Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Regime Fuels Narrative Flip Flops

Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • Market narratives have flip-flopped through the year as the new macro regime plays out. We stay selective amid stagnating activity and volatile inflation.
  • U.S. stocks dipped and bond yields climbed after solid U.S. services data. Markets are coming around to our view of key central banks holding policy tight.
  • U.S. CPI data this week should show more post-pandemic normalization. We see inflation on a rollercoaster ride ahead as an aging population starts to bite.

Transcript

Today’s new volatile macro regime means the dominant market narrative can flip repeatedly. That’s exactly what’s been happening this year.

For example, solid stock gains at the start of 2023 were wiped

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

