Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 11, 2023 1:59 PM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.45K Followers

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bobby Lavan - Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Shannon - Chairman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Garrett Greenblatt - Jefferies

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc

Jason Tilchan - Canaccord Genuity LLC

Daniel Moore - CJS securities

Eric Wold - B. Riley

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Michael Kupinski - Noble Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Bowlero Corp’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. It is now my pleasure to hand the call over to Bobby Lavan of Bowlero. Please go ahead.

Bobby Lavan

Good morning to everyone on this call. This is Bobby Lavan, Bowlero’s Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2023 earnings. This morning we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ending July 2, 2023. A copy of the press release is available in the investor relations section of our website at ir.bowlerocorp.com. Joining me on the call today are Tom Shannon, our Founder, Chief Executive, and President, and Jeff Gliner, Bowlero’s, Chief Operating Officer.

I would like to remind you that during today's conference call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to the cautionary statements contained in our press release, as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.