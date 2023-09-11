Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: Conservative Options Income Strategy With -40% Downside Protection

Sep. 11, 2023 3:00 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)PYPL3 Comments
Stanford Chemist CBO
Summary

  • SQ disappointed in its 2023 Q2 earnings, but Cash App growth remains strong.
  • We present a put spread strategy with -40.9% downside protection.
  • The full premium is earned if SQ remains above $30 on June 21st, 2024.
Last month, we shared a bull put spread idea on PayPal (PYPL) (see PayPal: Options Strategy To Generate 17.1% Yield With -27.4% Downside Protection). We're keeping with the theme on fintech stocks battered

Stanford Chemist CBO
I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

flynfoto
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (88)
I grasp the buying and selling of calls and puts themselves but despite your best effort, I still have a difficult time wrapping my brain around more esoteric option strategies...but then, I'm not the sharpest tool in the shed. Also, I'm never quite sure on the Fidelity website whether I'm entering the numbers correctly. I put in some selling info on a covered call and I got a message saying I was exposing myself to unlimited losses. I thought with a covered call I was just limiting my upside should my holding get called away.
Marc Courtenay
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (430)
With the current price of SQ at approx. $53.82, would the put spread you discussed be the best, or do you have a revised spread and strike prices? Thanks for your thoughtful article.
Rleaton
Today, 3:11 PM
Comments (1.52K)
GMV is not something SQ can directly control. It’s from its merchants doing less business as a consequence of higher interest rates. Once rates trend downward GMV will trend upward

One could argue that they need to onboard more merchants faster to drive GMV growth in spite of the macro situation I suppose
