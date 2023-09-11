Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Loses Its Silvery Luster

Summary

  • The S&P 500 index declined by 1.3% during the trading week ending on Friday, 8 September 2023, closing out the Labor Day-holiday shortened week at 4457.49.
  • The biggest trouble for the S&P 500 came on Wednesday, 6 September, when news came China's leaders would order Chinese government agencies to stop using iPhones.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the biggest single component of the S&P 500 index, so a bad day for Apple's stock automatically weights the index down.
  • Apple's stock price dropped by 6% by the end of the week, accounting for about a third of the index's overall decline by itself.
Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

The silver lining investors found in the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) in the previous trading week lost some of its luster. The index declined by 1.3% during the trading week ending on Friday, 8 September 2023, closing out the Labor Day holiday-shortened week at

